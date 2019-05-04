Victory for Finn Harps U-17s and U-19s against Shelbourne

There was double joy for the Finn Harps U-17 and U-19s in the Twin Towns this afternoon against two Shelbourne teams. At Finn Park, Joe Boyle’s U19s had a 2-0 win over Shelbourne thanks to second half goals from Michael Gallagher and Gabby Aduaka.

Meanwhile, across at the Finn Valley Centre, Declan Boyle’s U-17s recorded a 3-0 victory against Shelbourne with Luke Rudden, Conor Black, and Jamie McDaid finding the back of the net.