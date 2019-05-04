South West Donegal Darts presentation night
2019 Shield Final
Evelyns 4 O’Donnell’s 0
Evelyns made up for their cup defeat two weeks ago against the same opposition to claim shield on Friday night.
Adrian and James Byrne defeated John Meencha and Ronan Gillespie 2-1 and John McHugh and Colin Doherty beat Andrew Gillespie and Noel McGinley also 2-1 in the doubles and were 1-0 down in both games.
In the singles Adrian Byrne beat Ronan Gillespie 3-0 in the match that was drawn our as the two pointer meaning victory for the Carrick side. The matches not played were Colin Doherty v John Meencha, John McHugh v Andrew Gillespie and James Byrne v Noel McGinley. 2019 B Cup Final
John Eoiníns 4
The Rusty B 0
John Eoiníns are the 2019 B Cup winners following a 4-0 win over The Rusty B in the curtain raiser on Friday night to round off a good season for the young lads from Glen.
2019 League Presentations
Player of the Year: Hugh Doherty
Highest Checkout: Paul Phaid Cunningham (164)
Most 180s: Owen Carr (6)
Least Darts Leg: John Meencha (13)
League Winners: O’Donnell’s
Runners up: The Rusty
Cup Winners: O’Donnell’s
Cup Runners up: Evelyns
Shield Winners: Evelyns
Shield Runners up: O’Donnells
B Cup Winners: John Eoiníns
B Cup Runners up: The Rusty B
2019 Pat Rawdon: John Con McGinley defeated Liam Gallagher 6-4 in the 2019 Pat Rawdon Cup final
