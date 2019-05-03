Erne Gaels lose out to Derrygonnelly Harps in Fermanagh league encounter

The Harps were very worthy winners of this well contested affair before a big crowd at Pairc na hEirne.

Erne Gaels 4-3

Derrygonnelly Harps 0-17

But a home victory would have been a bit like the Great Train Robbery, such was the Harps supremacy everywhere except on the scoreboard where they gave away four goals, two that were definitely of the soft variety.

Both sides were minus key figures as the Harps were without Ryan and Conal Jones, Eamon McHugh and Tiarnan Daly while the Gaels were without Ryan Lyons, Barry McCann, Seamie Ryder and Ultan Kelm.

The Harps were the hungrier, better organized side for much of this encounter but were repeatedly hauled back by those goals for the Gaels.

The visitors deservedly led by 0-10 to 2-2 at half-time, the bulk of their scores coming from lively veteran Paul Ward and midfielder Garvan Jones.

The Gaels goals came from veterans Dara Keown and Dublin-based Shane Lyons to keep them in touch.

Oisin Kelm got the Gaels only point of the second half on the resumption, but it was the livelier and better organized Harps who kicked on and went into a 2-3 to 0-13 lead by the 45th minute.

Then a piece of individual bravery from Luke Ryder narrowed the gap to a point as he slotted home from five yards.

But the Gaels did not build on this and both sides lost two key figures in Garvan Jones and Shane Lyons for the final quarter.

Lyons loss affected the Gaels more as the Harps stretched out the lead to four points on a score of 3-3 to 0-16.

Then a lob from the sideline from Shane Mimnagh somehow ended up in the Harps net to set up a fine finish.

But come the crisis come veteran Paul Ward who cooly slotted over the vital points so secure a fine victory for the Harps.