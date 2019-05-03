DONAL REID COLUMN: The GAA have learned little from Liam Miller debacle

“Are yo da mane who pit out da fire”? asked the inquisitive stranger in Dublin airport last week. “I am” I replied. “How will Donegal do this year”? he retorted. A long conversation ensued. My wife and I were heading away for the Easter break to Portugal. We were sitting directly opposite a man who was also going in the same direction. I noticed that he was staring at me, obviously picking his brain. Eventually, it clicked with him. He was a GAA hard core fanatic from the west.

This type of incident used to happen often 20 years ago but less frequently these days. For people like that man at the airport, there’s nothing more important in life than the GAA and Mayo winning the All-Ireland.

The GAA is a vast and for the most part a wonderful organisation. There’s hardly a parish in the country that hasn’t got a GAA club. It reaches into almost every home in the country. The GAA is an intrinsic and valuable component of Ireland’s cultures and traditions. It has been a massive part of my life for 50 years during which I experienced massive highs but also massive lows.

Since I’ve stepped back and withdrawn from taking an active part in Gaelic football activities, I’m able to discern honestly and without prejudice. This does not mean that I have lost my passion or interest in the game.

Like any organisation the GAA has many good points but also has many failings. At every level, in both club and county there is bias and begrudgery, envy and egotism. Then there’s the greatest sin of all; pride. I was no saint on the football field or on the sideline as a manager and I’ve had my fair share of detractors and critics. I’ve taken my punishment from the ‘the powers that be’ for my errors. These are in the past and that’s where they will remain.

The GAA though is a present and fluid organisation. Their failings are still very much evident. I returned home from my short vacation to a storm rumbling concerning the Donegal County Board and the Newtowncunningham GAA club, Naomh Colmcille.

A close friend and former colleague of mine Ciaran O’Donnell wrote an inspiring and touching article in respect of Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon entitled “Dash for Diddler 5K provides a truly great moment in sport” on February 23rd 2019. In it, Ciaran tells the human side to this story which has turned into an embarrassing and appalling mess for the Donegal GAA County Board.

He writes “Paul Dillon is a 44-year-old local butcher and affectionately known as ‘Diddler’. He’s been the face and voice of the butcher department at the well known Kernan’s Store for years. Married to Emma, the couple have three daughters, Lilly (11), Heidi (9), and Daisy (8). At the turn of the year, Paul was diagnosed with a life-changing condition…So when a local committee was set up to raise funds to carry out modifications to the family home at Ballybegley, incorporating a 5K into the fundraising weekend was a no-brainer”.

Ciaran’s article continues “Just after 11.10 on Saturday morning, a round of applause that started at the back of the field of 1,127 along Monad Road grew louder with every clap as Paul made his way to the front with the aid of crutches”.

Other events were organised to help Paul’s family including a soccer match which was played on a GAA pitch. This is a big sin within the GAA hierarchy.

The GAA has an Official Guidebook and Disciplinary Handbook. One would need a PhD to know everything that is contained within these rule books. Every county has a GAA disciplinary arm called the CCC which doesn’t mean Compassion, Common sense and Conscience. They are the Competitions Control Committee who propose a penalty which passes on a rejection of their proposals to a Hearings’ committee. I’ve been before these people on a few occasions. It’s the same as being brought before a principal at primary school for being a bold boy.

In the case of the Newtowncunningham GAA club, only one outcome is acceptable; throw out the proposed 8-week ban on the club and make a full and unequivocal apology to Naomh Colmcille but especially to the Dillon family. Forget about the rules, forget about the GAA individuals who are probably well-intentioned, forget about who did what, forget about the rumours and let’s all apply common sense. A family’s future is at stake here. That’s all that matters; nothing and nobody else.

The Donegal GAA County Board has learned little from the Liam Miller debacle in Cork. By association, those of us who love our Gaelic games are all contaminated by our GAA County Board’s handling of this affair. I can only wish the Newtowncunningham Fundraising Committee and the Dillon family every success in the future events. Remember, the GAA doesn’t own the community. The community owns the community!