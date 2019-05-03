25 YEARS AGO: Remembering the Donegal 1994 VS team that played in All-Ireland final

This is a picture of the Donegal Vocational School team who played in the 1994 Vocational Schools All-Ireland final, 25 years ago on May 1. They were beaten by Cork in Croke Park on the day.

Back l-r, Brian Mc Loughlin, Cathal Brennan, Shane Bradley, Mark Clerkin, Martin McMenamin, Niall O'Donnell, James Cullen and Dermot McColgan. Front l-r Eamon Rushe, Adrian Sweeney, Conal Cunningham (captain) Sean Whyte, Brendan Byrne, Sean McDaid and Don Monaghan.

Cork . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-13

Donegal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-7

Report: Michael Daly in Croke Park

Donegal's various tactics certainly confused the Leesiders for a good 45 minutes and Donegal's ploy of playing Eamon Rushe in defence as extra cover made it all the more difficult for Cork to get through but once Cork established a two points lead with under ten minutes to go, Donegal had to abandon their cautious approach and push people forward.

When that happened Cork's ability to open up the Donegal defence became self-evident and players such as their corner forward Padraig Griffin saw the fruits of their labour bearing scores.

Conditions were ideal, apart from a slight breeze, Donegal starting with two points from Adrian Sweeney and Brian McLaughlin by the third minute but the tally of wides grew quickly also, four by the seventh minute alone.

Cork were level by the 14th minute. Donegal created a goal chance for Cathal Brennan before Adrian Sweeney pointed. Cork replied with two to lead but Donegal had another goal chance which fell to Brian McLaughlin. Shane Bradley levelled from a free. Bradley almost had a goal before the break as the sides went in 0-4 each.

They were level at 0-5 each with McLaughlin pointing and Shane Bradley pushed Donegal ahead again, but Cork came back to go 0-7 to 0-6 in front.

The big turning point came afterwards with Brian McLaughlin and Shane Bradley missing frees, Bradley after a long delay as the referee sought a groundsman to fix the goal netting.

Donegal would only score once more, a Brian McLaughlin free in the final minute, as Cork pulled clear.

CORK: Des McAuley; Donie Angland, Martin Harrington, Sean O'Farrell; Sean O'Murchu, Michael O'Donovan, Peter Murphy; Jonathan McCarthy (0-4,3f,'50'), Mark Kelleher; Eric Sheehan (0-2,1f), Daniel Healy (0-2,1f), Dermot Kelleher; Anthony O'Brien (0-1,f), Alan O'Regan (0-1), Padraig Griffin (0-2). Sub: Paudie O'Neill for P Murphy inj 43.

DONEGAL: Mark Clerkin; Don Monaghan, Niall O'Donnell, Conal Cunningham; Martin McMenamin, Sean Whyte, Sean McDaid; James Cullen, Dermot McColgan; Cathal Brennan, Brian McLaughlin (0-3,2f), Eamon Rushe; Adrian Sweeney (0-2), Shane Bradley (0-2,2f), Brendan Byrne. Subs: Shane McArt for Byrne 48; Brendan McGee for Brennan 56.

REFEREE: Mick Curley (Galway)