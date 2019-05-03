Niall Cullen to blow first whistle on 2019 Championship

Clyhore, Ballyshannon native Niall Cullen will set the 2019 football championship in motion when he blows his whistle in McGovern Park, Ruislip on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Fermanagh referee, who went to school in De La Salle, Ballyshannon, is the man in charge of the opening game of the championship, the meeting of London and Galway in the Connacht senior championship.

Cullen has been part of the senior championship panel for a number of years now and has been gradually going up the refereeing ladder.

The London game comes just hours before New York and Mayo meet in Gaelic Park, New York later on Sunday evening.

The first round of the Ulster senior football championship takes place a week later in Healy Park, Omagh where Tyrone host Derry in the preliminary round.