Donegal U-20s begin campaign with clash against Mayo in Ballina on Monday

St Nauls star Peadar Mogan will captain Donegal U-20s and Convoy marksman Paddy Dolan is vice-captain as they lock horns with Mayo in a difficult opening League encounter on Monday away in Ballina.

And team manager Gary McDaid added that this year is very much about building confidence after a few years where Donegal were beaten in early rounds at U-18 level.

“We are building from a relatively low base,” team boss McDaid told the ‘Democrat’.

McDaid and his management team have been working hard to make sure that their schedule does not unduly affect the county’s internal leagues.

They face neighbours Fermanagh in the first round of the U-20 championship after losing narrowly to Derry in last year’s competition.

“Yes, Peadar Mogan and Paddy Dolan are our captain and vice-captain and they were around last year as well.

“They played Dr McKenna Cup earlier this year.

“Unfortunately Oisin Gallen, who is underage for the next two years, has dislocated his shoulder so it all depends on how quickly he can recover,” said McDaid.

“He is fresh and young and would not have picked up too many injuries so it will not be a long-term thing for him, please God.”

But McDaid and some other managers had to get these early opening league games brought forward from the last weekend in May and the first weekend in June as they clashed with the Leaving Certificate.

“We have nine or ten lads doing the Leaving Cert, so we got those games brought forward and every county is in the same situation.

“I spoke to all of the other managers, so we tried to schedule it to suit everyone.”

He added: “We are in Ballina at 3 pm on Monday and the boys will play with their clubs in Donegal on Saturday so there will be no disruption.

“We are out the following Sunday against Roscommon and again this does not affect the club scene in Donegal as that is a free weekend.

“And the game against Tyrone is pencilled in the same weekend as the Donegal seniors are playing, so we are trying to look after everybody”.

Donegal then take on neighbours Fermanagh on June 28 in Brewster Park at 8 pm.

McDaid added that he had been playing a few in-house games, but is carrying a few niggles, and had to “bring in a few boys” to make up the numbers.

“Other counties maybe do not have the stumbling blocks that we have had over the last month or two”.

When asked to elaborate on that he declined saying: “No, but many people are aware of what the stumbling blocks were.

“Other counties do not have to deal with these matters, but we are dealing with them in our own way and in Donegal we do not always get things the easy way.

“We are well used to getting things the tough way”.

He added: “This group when they were minor, they were beaten in the first round by Antrim and the current U-19 group were beaten by Tyrone in the first round and the current U-18 group that are also available to us were beaten at minor by Tyrone and Monaghan.

“So of the three groups we have they have not won a game in the Ulster minor championship.

“We are starting from a low base and we have had plenty of knocks over the past three years and it is a matter for us as a management team to try and build confidence”.

Last year Donegal had a strong team who delivered the perfect display against Cavan.

“That was one of those rare days where everything just falls into place and it is rare.

“But Derry beat us fair and square by a point, but we just felt ourselves that we just did not bring our A game to it and we did not fulfil that potential”.

On a brighter note McDaid is very happy with his team’s training base at the Convoy Training Centre.

“It would make you proud to be a Donegal man and the roof is on the Centre and it is a big thing for the Donegal public and players.

“So it would be great if the Donegal public can come out and buy a Brick.

“We are so lucky to have a base that is going to be a really top-class facility when this fine building is completed”.

He added: “We will be releasing the names of our panel on Monday”.