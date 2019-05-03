Charlie O'Donnell looking forward to another special Gaeltacht weekend

The Donegal Gaeltacht weekend takes place in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend and Gerry McLaughlin caught up with Co. Secretary Charlie O'Donnell ahead of the weekend.

Bhi se de phribhleid agam comhra beag a dheanamh le Charlie O’Donaill as Cill Chartha, fear mor na Gaeltachta agus fear mor na Gaeilge, a bhuil ceithre blian is fiche caite aige mar runai ar Chomortas Peile na Gaeltachta I dTir Conaill.

Ta gean ar leith ag Charlie ar an gcomortas seo a bheidh ar siul in nGaoth Dobhair ar an deireadh seachtaine seo chugainn sa Mhachaire Galainn I nGaoth Dobhair

Mention the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta competition to Kilcar and Ardara legend Charlie O’Donnell and he will tell you it is all about identity or feiniulacht.

Charlie is now in his 24th year as secretary of the competition which begins in Gaoth Dobhair this weekend and celebrates caoga blain faoi bhlath.

Charlie won an All-Ireland Gaeltacht medal with an eclectic Tourkameady side in 1972 and was part of a winning Kilcar side in 1975 and in 1982.

The competiton was founded nationwide in 1969 after a group of Donegal players that included Anton Carroll and a Kerry player called Anthony Barrett came together to form a competition that had a strong social as well as competitive aspect.

“The first All-Ireland competition was held in Gaoth Dobhair in 1969 and they won it so they will have good motivation again," says Charlie.

Gaoth Dobhair have eight All-Ireland titles, Kilcar have six, Cloughaneely three, Glencolmcille two, Ardara two, Glenties two and Dungloe have taken one title.

The race begins in Magheragallon on Sunday and Monday and Charlie is looking forward to a great weekend of football.

“My association went back to the early 1970s when I was playing with Tourmakeady in Mayo, a small junior team and then we entered a Mayo Gaeltacht team and we ended up with a fantastic team.

“We had Johnny Carey, Ger Feeney and Tommy O’Malley who were on the Mayo senior team and we won the All-Ireland Gaeltacht final and beat Gaoth Dobhair in the final and they had a strong side.

“And we had a replay with them as part of the Oireachtas in Croke Park and beat them again.”

Charlie has been involved ever since and moved to Kilcar in 1974 and the Donegal Gaeltacht title in 1975 which was “great”.

And Charlie was also part of the winning team of 1982.

“The Gaeltacht competition is fantastic because it brings all the different Gaeltachtai together in Donegal and then from all over the country.

“At times you don’t see people from one end of the year to the other.

“I have been involved as Donegal Secretary for 24 years and am on the national committee and my brother John Michael was secretary for 13 years before that so that is a fair bit of service.

“I enjoy it and is a great social thing as well.”

He added: “Kilcar did a fantastic thing in 1989 as they won the Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta at county and national level at junior and senior which is a wonderful achievement.

“It was never done before and I doubt if it will be ever be done again”.

“Martin McHugh and Michael Carr were flying.

“But the Gaeltacht idea was a winner from the start, and it is a fantastic tournament as you have junior as well as senior and you have girls as well.

“It is something we look forward to every year.

“The biggest problem we in Kilcar had in winning an All-Ireland Gaeltacht title was in getting out of Donegal, because the standard was so high.

“We have two senior semi-finals this weekend with Kilcar playing Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair playing Termon and you would expect Kilcar and Gaoth Dobhair to come through.

“It is in Gaoth Dobhair and the last time we went down to Gaoth Dobhair, there was a dispute about the pitch and I was talking to a Gaoth Dobhair man who quipped that 'we will have to get the wee pitch ready again'.

“It is hard to beat the banter at these matches but there is also great camaraderie.

“There will be a huge crowd as Gaoth Dobhair is fairly central and then we have junior teams from Naomh Muire, Gaoth Dobhair, Downings and Naomh Conaill as well as the Ladies competitions.

“And we also have a special competition for U-14s as well.”

And it is likely that those two great Gaels Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuic and Paddy Beag Gillespie will also be in attendance to add some gravitas to the occasion.

So what does the Comortas mean to Charlie?

“In one word, it means identity.

“I was brought up with Irish and did not have a word of English until I went to National School and all our family of twelve spoke Irish in Leconnell.

“It was all Irish at home.

“All my life and work has been in the Gaeltacht in Donegal, Mayo and Galway and I played for Micheal Breathnachs, Ros Muc and Carna and there was not as much bureaucracy in those days.

“It is about identity, pride of place and you are speaking your own language and that is a great thing”.

Adh mor Charlie!

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Dhún na nGall

Gaoth Dobhair 5ú and 6ú Bealtaine 2019

Dé Domhnaigh 5ú Bealtaine

Cluiche Ceannais Sóisear Peil na mBan

12.oo in: Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Columba

Cluiche Leath Ceannais Sóisear

2.00 in: Na Dúnaibh v Naomh Conaill

Cluiche Leath Cheannais Sinsear

3.30 in: An Clochán Liath v Cill Chartha

Cluiche Leath Ceannais Sóisear

5.00 in: Gaoth Dobhair v Naomh Muirre

Cluiche Leath Ceannais Sinsear

6.30 in: An Tearmainn v Gaoth Dobhair

8.00 in: Tráth na gCeist

Seisiún Ceoil Traidisiúnta leis an Chrann Óg agus roghnú an Cailíní Gaelach

Dé Luain 6ú Bealtaine

12.00 in: Cluiche Ceannais Faoi 14

Gleann tSúilí v Naomh Conaill

Laoch an Cluiche i gcuimhne Seosamh Ó Ceallaigh a bhronnadh ag CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola

1.30 in: Cluiche Ceannais Sóisear

Laoch an Cluiche i gcuimhne Paddy Fenny Mac Giolla Bhrídhe a bhronnadh ag CLG Na Dúnaibh

3.00 in: Cluiche Ceannais Sinsear

Laoch an Cluiche i gcuimhne Feardorcha Ó Colla a bhronnadh ag Clann Uí Cholla

Bronnadh ar buaiteoirí den chéad Chomórtas Peile Náisiúnta i 1969 ag leath ama

6.30 in: Cluiche Ceannais Idirmhéanach Peil na mBan

Naomh Muire v Naomh Náille

7.00 in: Cluiche Ceannais Sinsear Peil na mBan

An Tearmann v Gleann Fhinne

Beidh deis ag an phobal scagthástáil leighis a ghlacadh i rith an chomórtas.

Dé Domhnaigh 2.00-5.00 in agus Dé Luain 12.00-6.00 in