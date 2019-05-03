MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Common sense is not that common any more

Not for the first time Donegal GAA have found themselves in controversy. The case surrounding the suspension handed down to the Naomh Colmcille club for playing a soccer tournament to raise funds for former player and underage coach Paul Dillon has been met with outrage in many sections of the Donegal community.

Firstly, and most importantly, many people, GAA members or otherwise, would go out of their way to help Paul Dillon and his family in any way they could. Communities all over the country do it every day; we all know someone who at one time or another needed a helping hand from their neighbours; in fact it happens all over the world.

So the community of Newtowncunningham came together to help one of their own, not because he was someone who was a member of his local GAA club. No, he was one of their own; they decided to gather a few ex-players and have a tournament, not on the main pitch of Naomh Colmcille, but on their training pitch, a pitch leased to the local GAA club by the local soccer club which was probably gifted at one time or another by the community.

During this tournament a bit of gaelic football was played and apparently a bit of soccer was also played; a bit of fun. How many times have people gone to see players of yesteryear come out and play, probably make a fool of themselves but because it is for a good cause they do it.

People put a few Euro into the bucket, they get a laugh and just hope whatever they can give is enough to help those that need it.

I am sure the last thing Paul Dillon and his family wanted was for there to be controversy or any hassle out of this day of fun. I am sure he is probably embarrassed by the whole saga; he need not be. He’s not the one who should be embarrassed.

I am not for one minute having a go at the county board. They have a job of work to do and rules have to be adhered too; well some do anyway. We will not talk about the 18 county teams that went on training trips in 2018 outside of the designated time, with only three being penalised; we will not talk about the persistent overturning of red cards when it comes to All-Ireland semi-finals and finals, especially by the so-called stronger counties of the organisation; we will not discuss how many times infringements by officials onto pitches are overlooked and no action is taken; but we have to abide by the rules.

Croke Park, through President John Horan, insisted that the GAA will not be pressurised into opening their grounds by social media. I am sure those that do social media had a field day on the old GAA but maybe they had a point.

In the same way, it was probably the same crowd that got the GAA to let the Liam Miller charity game go ahead in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. While I am not a believer in faceless comments, some of the points they made hit a very sore spot. Also this is not about opening grounds; we did that years ago. No this is a lot more simpler than that, and too much of the attention has been around stuff that doesn’t count in this matter. This is about a community coming together and doing something good for one of their own who just happened to be a member of a GAA club and they, the community, just decided that this old practice pitch was the best place to do it.

Because, as Darina Friel, a club member and former chairperson of Naomh Colmcille told RTE, they the community of Newtown didn’t have anywhere else in the parish that would accommodate such a large gathering and for the safety and health and well-being of the people they offered the facility to the fund-raising committee.

She went on to say that Naomh Colmcille did not host the tournament, that was down to the fund-raising committee. To be fair reading Darina’s interview the club would have been between a rock and a hard place not to offer their facility and to refuse it would not have been the right thing to do.

Reading the rule, 6.4, it would mean the suspension of all senior activity within the club, so by the rules no senior member of the Naomh Colmcille club could partake in any GAA activity for eight weeks.

What would the rest of the clubs in the county think of that? What if they were left in the same position, what would they do? How would they deal with the situation if it was one of their own? Should the clubs of Donegal not stand in solidarity with Paul Dillon and his fellow members of the Naomh Colmcille club? Is that not the message that we hear from the constant advertisements sent out on television by the GAA, that this great organisation is the cornerstone of every community the length and breadth of this country; that the club is at the heart of the community. Do I need to go on?

In one sense they are telling us one thing, but when a club does exactly that, they penalise them. Is that the community spirit they are talking about? Surely, just like in the Liam Miller saga, common sense will prevail, but don’t hold your breath. As a good friend of mine says ‘common sense is not that common’.