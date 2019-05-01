Fionnan Coyle plays his part as Ireland U-16s have comfortable victory over Fiji

Paul Osam's Republic of Ireland side made it two wins out of two with a 3-0 victory over Fiji in the UEFA Development Tournament in Israel.

A Fijian own goal early into the game was followed by an Andrew Moran strike before the interval. Kailin Barlow (pictured) netted in the second half to seal the victory in Shefayim.

In the build-up to the game, Osam had highlighted the defensive organisation of the Fijians and would have been delighted that his side were able to get off the mark inside five minutes through an own goal.

Bray Wanderers' Andrew Moran, who was one of a number of changes following the win against Israel, netted on 34 minutes to give Ireland a 2-0 cushion going into the break.

Kailin Barlow made it 3-0 on 65 minutes after Sinclair Armstrong got wide and cut it back for the Sligo Rovers’ defender to finish. But Ireland ended the game with 10 men after Callum Kavanagh's high foot was adjudged to be a red card.

Speaking after the game, Ireland Under-16s Head Coach Paul Osam said: “We’re happy with the win, we’re happy that we’ve won two out of two but I think we all feel we could have won by more.

“We had a lot of possession and created a lot of chances and it’s for us to be more clinical in the final third. As our reputation has grown at underage levels more nations are showing us more respect so we are enjoying much more of the ball and it’s up to us to break them down. We had a lot of the ball against Fiji and their coach has them very well organised defensively but we need to learn to put away our chances.

“We’ll turn our attention to Ukraine on Friday who are a good side and they play 3-4-3 so there’s an opportunity for us to attack the space they leave defensively. They have really good technical players so it makes for a new challenge for us to overcome.”

Republic of Ireland: Josh Keeley (GK), Kevin Platon (Evan Ferguson 63), Oisin Hand (C), Kyle Conway (Sinclair Armstrong 63), Callum Kavanagh, Oran Crowe (Robbie Mahon 55), Andrew Moran (Colin Conroy 63), Daragh Reilly (Adam Wells 71), Kailin Barlow (Jamie Doyle 71), Fionnan Coyle (Gavin O'Brien 71), Glory Nzingo (Ben McCormack 55).

Subs: Daniel Rose (GK).

Fiji: Isikeli Sevanaia (GK), Sikeli Tovilo (C), Samuela Navoce, Peceli Sukabula, Melvin Mani, Inoke Turagalailai, Ratu Tauvoli, Josaia Sela, Mohammed Nabeel, Faazil Ali, Mohammed Ishrat.

Subs: Suliano Doli, Clarence Hussain, Abhishek Prasad, Raj Pillay, Eshan Kumar, Netani Suluka, Rohan Nath, Rahul Naresh, Thomas Dunn.

UEFA Under-16 Development Tournament - Results

29/4: Israel 1-2 Republic of Ireland, Shefayim

1/5: Fiji 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Shefayim

UEFA Under-16 Development Tournament - Fixtures

3/5: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Shefayim, 9.30am (7.30am Irish time)