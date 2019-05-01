DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Cill Chartha

Adh mór ar na Sinsear atá ag imirt in eadan An Clochan Liath i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, i Gaoth Dobhair, ar an Satharn 5ú Lá. Beidh an cluiche ag tosnú ag 3.30 i.n. Our seniors had another good win at the weekend where they beat Bundoran 3-23 to 3-11 in Towney on Sunday while our reserves also won; they also defeated Milford on Friday night in their rearranged fixture.

Healthy Hearts Heart Screening: CLG Chill Chartha and CLG Naomh Columba are having Healthy Hearts carrying out heart screening checks ‪on Saturday 4th May in Colaiste Na Carraige commencing ‪at 10:30am. Details of times for induvial screenings are on the website.

Ladies: Our ladies defeated Naomh Brid/Pettigo on Sunday morning in the league.

Underage: Our under 16s defeated Urris in the championship.

Bingo Jackpot €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers - €150 Annie McGinley €120 Carmel Ellis €80 Grannie McBrearty €70 Nora Byrne, Máiread Gallagher, Charlie McLaughlin, Síle Hegarty, Margaret Byrne, Ethna Boyle, Mary Carr and John Cunningham. Winners on April 21 were: €150 Rose McBrearty€100 Grannie McBrearty, Suzanne McShane €80 Mary Byrne, Denise Boyle, Margaret Ann McBrearty, Marie Gillespie, Annie McGinley, Mary P Cuningham, Bernadette Gillespie and Mary Boyle.

Toradh an Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 7, 16, 24 agus 30. Ní raibh buaiteoir ar bith ar an Póta Óir. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Bella Cunningham, Drimreagh €30 Conor, Helena, Lucy and Joey Byrne, Derrylaghan €20 Karen Gallagher/Malachy Haughey, Cashlings and Hollie and Ella McGinley, Kilcar. Béidh €4,900 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. April 21 results: 8, 16, 22 agus 23. Ní raibh buaiteoir ar bith ar an Póta Óir. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Margaret Reilly, Cronasilla €30 John Michael Kennedy, Main Street €20 Mary P. Cunningham, Carrick Upper and Karen Gallagher/Malachy Haughey, Cashlings.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Robert Emmets

The senior men played Naomh Padraig Lifford on Saturday evening with the match ending in a draw 0-12 to 1-9, Emmets collected their first point of the league campaign and again these lads are improving with every passing week. Next up for the lads is an away fixture this Saturday 4th of May to Letterkenny Gaels at 7.30pm.

Lotto numbers 7-17-21-23. No Lotto jackpot winners or match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €2900.

Next weeks bingo snowball is €1160. Bingo on every Friday night at 9.00pm in St. Marys Hall, Castlefinn.

The under 6s, 8s, and 10s are back out this Saturday morning after the Easter break.

On behalf of everyone at Robert Emmets, we extend our deepest sympathies to our Minor Board treasurer Andy Gallagher on the sad passing of his father Edward. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The club would also like to offer its condolences to Paddy Bell and family on the death of Paddy’s sister Noelle Crawford. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Tirchonaill Gaels

The club will hold their annual ‘Race Night’ on Friday the 3rd of May in the Three Wishes, Harrow. Please contact Michael Mullen to enter a race or for any sponsorship queries.

Results: Our Seniors received another walkover, this time from Neasden Gaels. They now progress to the semi final of the Tipperary cup where they will meet St. Kiernans. Date and venue TBC.

Our Intermediate team had a good, hard earned win over Harlesden Harps in Greenford on Saturday. Both teams were level with 6 points each at half time. Our lads showed good fitness and composure to beat a Harlesden team who never gave up in a very exciting game, well refereed by John Reape. Final score TCG 0-15, Harlesden Harps 1-9.

No Fixtures this weekend.

Lotto: No jackpot winner this week. Lotto draw winners: Hugh Cunningham, Stephen McLoughlin and Paul Hegarty.

ST MARYS, CONVOY

Club lotto 23/4/19 - 1 matched 3 counties drawn AM ,KY, WD, WH. Jacinta McBride, Convoy wins €100. Next week’s jackpot €4,200

Well done to U 16 boys on thier win at home

Great display from our U8 and U 10 boys and girls who defeated Red Hughs on Saturday morning and to our U 12 who won away to St Eunans

U-14 girls lost out to Mc Cumhaills on Friday. Next game on Tuesday

U-16 girls are starting back training please check details on page. New players are always welcome

Well done to Ellie Barron and the Donegal minor girls on their win

Hard luck to Codie Walsh, Conal McDermott and Matthew Coyle whose county teams lost over the weekend

Club draw result for National draw tickets: €500 Patricia Sherdian, Liscooley; €200 Emma McMullan, Convoy and 3 prizes of €100 to Ollie McQuillan Monaghan; William Pinkerington, Raphoe and Hannah Farrell, Raphoe.

Successful weekend for our adult teams with the Ladies, Mens Reserves and Senior men all winning on Sunday.

Concussion workshop takes place at the Clubhouse on May 8th. Details are on FB page

Malin

Our senior footballers suffered a disappointing defeat when going down to Fanad Gaels at the weekend.

The reserve side were unable to follow up their victory over St Eunans on Easter Monday, as they were also beaten by Fanad Gaels at the weekend.

The seniors entertain Convoy in Connolly Park on Saturday evening, at 7.30 while the reserves host neighbours Carndonagh on Sunday at 3.00.

The Under 10 boys travel to Steelstown for their fourth match of the campaign. Well done to all after their impressive outing in Burt last week.

The U-12 boys got off to a good start winning v N. Comcille in their first outing, they then lost out to a strong Carn side before bouncing back with a win v Burt last week.

The U-14 boys get their campaign underway on Sunday morning when they travel to Newton to take on N.Colmcille at 11.30.

The Minor boys are also in action this week when Buncrana are the visitors for a 6.30 throw in.

Fundamental Coaching Course: There will be a fundamental coaching course held in Carndonagh on Sat 11th of May, there will also be a similar course held on May 25th (venue has yet to be decided). Anyone who is interested in taking part is asked to contact Maria on 087 7763679 as soon as possible as places are limited.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1300, sequence drawn was 5-4-1-2-7-3-6. €50 winner was Monica Walsh, Carrowmore. Next week’s jackpot stands at €1350

Tirchonaill Harps, Glasgow

Thanks again to everyone at Malones Glasgow for hosting our strip launch on Friday.

The feedback about the new strip was exceptionally positive and will be available on O'Neills Sportswear online shop very soon

This week sees the 3rd fixture of our league campaign. We take on Sands MacSwineys at home (Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club) with a 7.30 throw-in.

Youth training Fri night 6:30-7:45 pm also at Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 23rd of April are 6-3-2-1-4-5-8-7. No Winners. Jackpot for the 30th of April is €10,000.

Well done to the U14 boys who beat Cloughaneely on Wednesday night in the Gaeltacht. Final score Glenfin 4.10, Cloughaneely 2.08.

Hard luck to the U14 girls who lost to a very strong Aodh Rua side on Tuesday night.

Well done to the U16 boys who beat Red Hughs away on Monday evening. Final score Red Hughs 1-08, Glenfin 4-15.

Our senior ladies beat St Eunans at home on Sunday morning. Final score Glenfin 5.13, St Eunans 0.03. Next weekend out ladies play in the county Gaeltacht finals in Gweedore on Monday 6th May at 5.00pm

Both the seniors and reserves played Ardara at home on Sunday. The reserves had a great victory on a score of Glenfin 4.11, Ardara 1.13. The seniors had hard luck losing out by two points in the end on a scoreline of Glenfin 2.12, Ardara 2.14. Both teams are away to St Nauls on Saturday 4th May at 5.30pm and 7.00pm.

Well done to the Third team who beat Glenties away on Saturday evening. Final score Glenfin 5:05 Glenties 0:13. Their next game is home to Convoy on Friday 3rd May at 7.30pm.

Urris

Match "N" Win results: Last week's Lotto Results: No winner from the following numbers drawn: 7, 12, 19 and 21. So our Jackpot will be €1,880 on Thursday night. €15 winners: Anne McGilloway, Roxtown; Mary Crossan, Tullagh; Aaron Devlin, Boharna; Noreen Doherty, (R), Urrismana; Sarah Gilmore, Ballyliffin.

Child Protection Course: The Club is hoping to run another Child Protection course very soon subject to enough numbers. So for those coaches, helpers or any club member that missed out on the course in March or interested in completing this CP course please contact John Friel on 0860523550 asap.

Senior and Reserve Football: After a break from football last weekend, our senior men travel to play Lifford next Sunday in the all County league. Please Note this game will be played in Convoy at 3pm. Our reserves are away to Burt on Saturday night.

Our minor lads got their season off to a winning start last Friday night with a good win at home against Naomh Colmcille. The lads are away to Burt this Friday evening at 6.30pm.

Under age Fixtures for week ahead: Thursday: U-10 boys and girls away to Naomh Padraig (Muff) at 6.30pm. Friday: U-12 girls away to Maomh Padraig at 5pm. Saturday: U-8 boys and girls home to Naomh Padraig at 11am.

Naomh Padraig, Lifford

Senior Men: Our senior men faced Robert Emmett’s on Saturday night in a local derby clash. The lads put their first point on the board as they played out a draw with our neighbours in a scoreline of 1-9 to 0-12. Cianan Doherty got the goal for Lifford. Next match is against Urris in Convoy Centre of Excellence starting at 7pm.

Grounds Development: We were delighted to welcome playing field specialists “Pitch Dimensions” to the Roughan this week to commence work on our new playing surface.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 3, 7, 16 & 18. S. Conwell matched three numbers and receives the runners up prize of 100e. Nexts week’s lotto jackpot stands at 5500e.

Killybegs

Easter Camp: The Minor Board would like to thank all the children and parents who supported the recent Easter Camp. They would also like to especially thank the coaches, tea room & tuck shop ladies and anyone who helped out in anyway.

A special thanks to Gallagher and McGinley Financial Services and McGinley Sports for the sponsorship of the lovely hoodies for the children.

Everyone would also like to wish Shay Murrin a speedy recover after his injury.

Easter Raffle: The Senior Board would like to thank all the underage players, parents, managers and everyone who bought lines in the recent Easter Raffle.

Results: 1st prize Shane McGuinness, Carricknamohill. Seller: Matthew Cunningham; 2nd prize Martina Coyle, Glen, Carrigart; Seller Eva Gallagher; 3rd prize Hugh Coyle, Glen, Carrigart; Seller Eva Gallagher

Results - Senior men - Killybegs 2-18, Buncrana 0-05. The Club would like to thank Johnny McLoone of C McLoone’s & Sons Butchers for their sponsorship of this game.

Reserves: Killybegs 2-10, Buncrana 2-03

U14 girls: Killybegs had a big win v St Nauls

U12 Boys: Killybegs 3-07, Kilcar 2-10

Fixtures: Senior & Reserves Men, home v Four Masters, Saturday 4th May 5:30 and 7:00pm

U-12 boys home to St Nauls - Friday 3rd May 7:00pm.

U8 boys and girls home to Aodh Ruadh - Saturday 4th May 11:00am

Kilotto numbers 6,7,23,27. No winner. Next week Jackpot €6,500. No match 3. Next week match 3 €240 if jackpot isn’t won

Bingo Monday 6th May at 9 pm in Foresters Hall. Bingo jackpot €4,450 on 45 numbers.

MacCumhaills

The seniors were away to Cloughaneely on Sunday and were edged by a single point Mac Cumhaills 1.09 Cloughaneely 0.13. The reserves continued their great start with a comprehensive win on a score of 4.14 to 0.05. Both teams are at home this Saturday against Glenswilly in a vital match with times provisionally fixed for 5.30 (reserves) and 7.00 (seniors).

The thirds picked up another win on Saturday when they travelled to play Naomh Ultan. With fierce wind conditions the lads grinded out a 0.08 to 0.06 win. MacCumhaill's scorers: Conor McCormack 0.03, Stephen Summerville, Mark O'Sullivan, Gavin Doherty, Daire McCafferty and James Beirne 0.01 each. They play Naomh Conaill on Sunday at 1.30.

Ladies Football: The senior ladies travelled to Cloughaneely on Sunday morning and although light on numbers the girls that were there stepped up and played a fantastic game and worked their socks off for one another to come away with a comprehensive victory.

Donegal Ladies: Well done to Serena and Aisling who represented the club on the Donegal LGFA U15 team this year. Unfortunately the defeat against Down brings an end to the inter-county season.

Easter Camp: Thanks to the Senior coaches for helping to make this year's Easter Camp a great success. A massive thanks to all the coaches and helpers for last week’s Easter Camp. We had over 100 kids attend on the 3 days and they certainly enjoyed themselves.

Hands for Life: Community CPR Training: The club will hold this training on Friday the 10th of May in the clubhouse at 3 different times: 4:30, 6:30 and 8:30. Please let us know if you or any of your family would like to attend these courses and indicate what your preferred time is so that we can plan. Please note that this course is available for any adults aged 18 years and over.

Bingo: The Bingo will take place in Jackson’s Hotel on Sunday with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 6, 9, 13 and 18. There were 4 match 3 winners: Caroline Byrne, Martin Bell, Lisa McCallion and Mary Espey who receive €40 each. Next week’s jackpot is still an incredible €10,000.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Bhí bua tábhachtach ag an foireann sinsir in éadan MacCumhaills ag an deireadh seachtaine. Bhain siad le pointe amháin 0-13|1-9! Chaill on foireann tacaíochta in éadan foireann laidir MacCumhaills. Tá an foireann sinsir sa bhaile (i bpáirc PCC) in éadan Naomh Conaill Dé Sathairn seo chugainn – 7:00 i.n!

Our seniors had a much needed win over MacCumhaills on Sunday afternoon, winning 0-13|1-9. Our reserves lost out to a strong MacCumhaills side. Only our seniors are out this Saturday evening (May 4th), at home against Naomh Conaill at 7 pm.

Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,3,5,8,14,17. Níor bhuaigh aon duine an pota óir! Bhí duine ámhain ann le 5 uimhir; comhghairdeas Lily O’Sullivan a bhaineann €100. Tá €7,100 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn!

Beidh foireann na mbán Cloich Cheann Fhaola ag imirt in éadan Naomh Columba i gCluiche Ceannais Soisear Dé Domhnaigh seo chugainn (5ú Bealtaine) ar 12 i.n i nGaoth Dobhair. Ádh mór do na cailiní!

Congratulations to Conor Coyle who lined out for the Donegal minors against Tyrone in the championship at the weekend. They were unfortunate to be narrowly beaten. They have been drawn at home to play either Antrim or Armagh in the qualifiers on May 11th at 6 pm.

Red Hughs

Lotto and 100 Club 25/04/2019. Numbers drawn 6,7,2,1,3,8,5,4. The winning sequence was 6,7,2 Liam Doherty Mounthall €50. Next week's jackpot is €4,950. 100 club winner No.05 Chole Kelly Edennoughill €100

Seniors: The men maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a hard earned 0-8 to 1-5 draw against Naomh Brid at the cross on Sunday in a tense and physical game of football. Their next game is away to Burt on Monday 6th May, 7:30pm.

The reserves had another comfortable victory against Naomh Brid on Sunday maintaining their winning start to the season. The reserves have no game this weekend

U16 Boys: The Boys take on Glenfin In the Division 2 Northern Board league final in Glenswilly this Friday evening the 3rd May. Throw in 6pm.

U12 Centenary Tournament: As part of our centenary celebrations Red Hughs are hosting an U12 Boys and Girls tournament where all the local clubs are invited to compete this Monday 6th of May from 10:30am till 2:00pm.

U8s and U10s: Our u8s and u10s played their first blitz this season in Convoy on Saturday morning. We had 30 players brave the wet, windy and cold conditions for a 10am start.

Pitch Schedule: Due to the large number of teams within the club this season all training slots have to be pre-arranged by management to avoid training clashes. If you would like to book a slot on the training field or main pitch you must contact Bernard Devine on 0857491383.

Milford

The Seniors were on the road again on Sunday, this time facing Glenties. It proved to be another steep learning curve finishing 2-20 to 0-10.

The Reserves had a busy weekend as they faced Kilcar on Friday evening and then travelled to Glenties on Sunday. Theyt lost out 1-23 to 2-7 to Kilcar and by just a point to Naomh Conaill, 1-11 to 1-10.

Next up is another away trip on Saturday 4th May to face St.Eunans of Letterkenny. Throw in times are 5.30 and 7pm.

The Senior Ladies played an excellent Termon side, who boasted six senior county players within their ranks. Termon were too strong and physical for our young girls and ran out convincing winners.

A massive congratulations to James McGinley as his minor ladies side qualified for the Ulster semi-final with a 2-14 to 1-08 victory over Antrim at the Burn Road on Saturday. Part of his squad are Baile na nGallaglach girls Megan Ryan, Megan Ferry, Bronagh Durning and Aisling Irwin. Also part of his backroom are our own Thressa McConnell and Gearoid Horkan. Well done to everyone involved and best of luck in the semi-final against Armagh on Monday 6th May.

The U16 Boys edged out a thriller on Friday evening against Four Masters in Moyle View Park in their second group game in the championship. It finished Baile na nGalloglach 4-12 Four Masters 1-12. They were due to play Dungloe on Tuesday evening and face Gweedore in the Northern Board League Final on Friday evening at 7pm in Glenswilly.

The U12 Boys had a great run out last Wednesday against Red Hughs with every player getting loads of game time.

The U14 Boys will begin their league campaign at home to St.Michaels on Monday 6th May.

The U14 girls had a good win last Tuesday against McCumahails.

The Minor Boys will also kick start their league campaign next week as they entertain Glenswilly on Tuesday the 7th of May.

Commiserations to Dylan Dorrian who played the full 60 minutes for Donegal as they fell to defeat against Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship on Saturday. Baile na nGalloglach men Conall McFadden and Aidan Cannon are also members of the backroom team and we wish them all the best of luck in the remainder of the campaign.

Lotto Results for 23rd April: 8-17-26-28. No Jackpot Winner. Two entries matched three get €25 each. Joe & Bernie O’Donnell, Claggan, Milford; Maria Bonnar C/O Bingo. Jackpot next week is €1,600.

Condolences: CLG Baile na nGalloglach would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of Cathleen McLaughlin, who sadly passed away last weekend.

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 5, 8, 20 agus 28 a huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €5,500 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Hannah Reynolds, Diamond; Margaret Gallagher, Cois Locha; Tara McDevitt; Margaret Boyle; Caley O Donnell

Bingo winners from Sunday 28/4/19: €150 Marian Murphy, Killybegs; €100 Patricia Molloy, Glenties; €100 Nora Gallagher, Belcruit; €100 Patricia Duffy, Annagry; €50 Josephine Gallagher, Park House.

2018 /2019 Club 200+ Draw 7: €1,000 - Cathal Cole; €500 James & Michelle Boyle; €100 Paul Martin; €100 Paddy Glackin; €100 Siobhan Wehrley; €100 Anna & Jenny Sweeney; €100 Paula Sweeney; €100 John Boyle (Thatch); 100 Paul Gillespie; €100 Packie Gallagher; €100 Paul O Donnell; €100 - John Gerard Bonner

Bundoran

Bunotto Results 25/04: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 7, 10, 16, 18. The 3 x €50 winners were Bernie McGloin, Kinlough; Gordon McKenzie, Enniskillen; Barney Marron, Carrickmacross. Next week's jackpot will be €2650.

U6 Training on Thursday at 6pm. U8 Training in Gaelic Park on Wednesday at 6pm and they travel to Ardara for their first matches of 2019 on Saturday leaving Gaelic Park at 9.30am.

U10 Training on Saturday at 12 noon in Gaelic Park.

U12s Training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Gaelic Park.

U14 Training continues on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6pm.The league commences on May 6th with a home fixture against Naomh Ultan.

Senior and Reserves: Both sides travelled to Towney on Sunday. The Reserves gave a good account of themselves with Christopher Keaney hitting an impressive total of 3-6 but unfortunately they lost out in the end. The Seniors were also second best and despite finding the net three times with goals from Cian McEniff, Johnnie Boyle and Tommy Hourihane it was the home side who ran out comfortable winners. Next Saturday evening sees St Michaels visit Gaelic Park with the Reserves at 5 30pm and Seniors at 7pm.

Ladies: The U14s travel to Downings this week to play their next league match.

The seniors travelled to Dungloe on Sunday last but unfortunately the game ended early due to several injuries with the home side holding a comfortable lead.

The Kelloggs Culcamp takes place this year from Monday July 22nd to Friday July 26th.

Na Rossa

The Seniors continued their terrific start to the season with an impressive win verses Moville in Dooey last Saturday evening. The lads played against the breeze in the first half and went into the break 5 points to 2 down. The Moville keeper made two point blank saves to ensure the visitors went into the break with the lead The second half with the aid of the breeze the lads pushed on and pressurized from the start scoring a well worked goal finished by Aidan McHugh. Final score 1-9 to 0-7. Next up Muff this Sunday afternoon.

A big thanks to club sponsors Declan and Michelle Boyle and their McCaffertys Bar brand on sponsoring our new kit for 2019. From all committee members and players alike.

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. The jackpot of €8850 was not won. Numbers drawn were 5,9,13 and 17. Two lucky dips receive €50 Vincent Devenney , Meenagowan and Sarah Boyle, Ballinacarrick. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €8900

The April club 50 draw also took place on the night. Well done to winners Marian Lackey €300, Imelda Doherty €100 and John McMonagle €50.

Letterkenny Gaels

The senior footballers claimed victory over Carndonagh on Saturday evening past in the Division four league while the reserve team lost to Convoy on Sunday. This Sunday both teams are at home with the senior team playing Robert Emmets at 3pm and the reserves taking on Naomh Mhuire in the curtain raiser at 1.30pm. See Facebook for fixture details.

We will be hosting a Guest Tea on 19th May at the Clubroom and all club members are welcome. Our Donegal, Ulster and All Ireland Scór Drama Group will perform their sketch at it.

The afternoon tea is being co-ordinated by the Coiste Gaeilge agus Cultúir and they would like club members to take on to provide an afternoon tea for ten people at each table together with all the necessary cups, saucers, teapots, cake stands etc! If you can help out in any way or wish to attend please contact 089 421 8215 or any club officer.

Last Friday some of our young Camogs took part in the Pan Celtic Camogie Blitz at the O’Donnell Park where they played games against St. Eunan’s, Burt and Carndonagh. Well done to all involved and thanks to St. Eunan’s for the post Blitz hospitality.

The Club co-hosted the U-14 Féile na nGael qualifiers with St. Eunan’s last weekend. Despite the poor weather conditions all teams participating had a great day with Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh and St. Eunan’s making the finals. Thanks to all the parents who helped out with the refreshments throughout the day.

Jigsaw Donegal will host a 60 minute workshop on Young Peoples Mental Health at Letterkenny Gaels Clubroom on Tuesday 21st May. All club coaches and club members are encouraged to attend. Contact Oisin on (086) 732 5955 for more details.

Aodh Ruadh

A big well done to the six movies in our OsKaRs event which have now completed filming. Only one more movie to get in the can now before the big night on Saturday, 18th May in the Great Northern.

Football: The next adult action sees the reserves taking on Termon this Saturday at 5.30pm in Fr Tierney Park. The seniors next outing is against Naomh Columba on Sunday, 12th May.

The under 12s are due to take on Naomh Conaill in Glenties this Friday at 7pm.

The under 8 season is set to get under way this Saturday when the team travel to Killybegs. Games throwing in at Fintra for 11am.

Hard luck to Senan Rooney, Kyle Murray, Cian Rooney and the Donegal minors on their narrow 1-8 to 1-12 defeat to Tyrone in the Ulster minor championship last Saturday. Donegal will now face the loser of the Armagh v Antrim qualifier in Ballybofey on Saturday 11th May.

Ladies: It was a very one sided affair in Tir Chonaill Park on Friday evening as the Aodh Ruadh ladies recorded their first league win of the season, defeating Four Masters 7-13 to 1-8. Aodh Ruadh's scorers were Elaine Dorrian 2-5, Cáit Gillespie 1-3, Áine Gilmore 0-4, Ana Rooney 1-1 Méabh Rooney 1-0, Terri Gallagher 1-0, and Tia McFarland 1-0.

The under 12 league concluded last Saturday with a couple of great games in a bright if blustery Father Tierney Park Afterwards it was upstairs to the Aras where the parents and guardians had excelled themselves with the refreshments. The junior player of the tournament trophy went to Ciara Larkin for a great team display across all four games of the competition. The senior player of the tournament went to Roise Conlon who also showed herself to be an outstanding team player right across the league. The award for most improved of the league went to Lucy Byrne.

Well done to the Donegal minors, especially our own Caoimhe Keon who played midfield and Cáit Gillespie who came on as a sub, as they defeated Antrim 2-13 to 1-8 to book their place in the Ulster semi-finals. It wasn't to be for the Donegal under 15s against Down at the weekend. Commiserations to our three representatives on the panel, Emer O'Brien, Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien and Áine Hill, who played their hearts out in difficult conditions.

Hurling: The senior hurlers got back to winning ways in round four of the junior league with a convincing 3-15 to 1-3 win over MacCumhaill's in Fr Tierney Park on Friday evening. They are at home to Letterkenny Gaels this Friday, at 7.30pm in the park.

Pride of place this week goes to our under 14s who won the County Féile title on Saturday in Letterkenny with wins over Letterkenny Gaels, St Eunan's and Carndonagh. They have now qualified for the National Feile. Well done to all the squad and the manager Kieran Daly assisted by Denis Daly.

The under 14s had a convincing 8-5 to 4-5 win over Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair last Thursday in Father Tierney Park. The lads are still joint second in the league. They are at home to Letterkenny Gaels this Thursday.

Bank Holiday Monday sees the staging of the Billy Finn / John Larkin under 14 tournament. We have six teams confirmed for this event to honour these two former legends who kept hurling alive in the club for nearly 40 years. Teams taking part this year are Annaghdown (Galway), Tooreen (Mayo), Ballinascreen (Derry), Keady (Armagh), Saint Eunan's and Aodh Ruadh. The action gets underway at 10.30am and all welcome.

Our minors suffered a heavy defeat away to Setanta last Thursday. The lads have another tough game this Thursday away to Burt.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,100. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to John Gallagher, Derryherk; Martin Flanagan, Brollagh; Eoin Campbell, c/o Owen Roes; Pat Gruddy, c/o Pat's Bar; and James McDevitt and Pat Melly. Next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €6,200 on Tuesday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

St Michaels

Both teams were away to St. Eunans on Sunday last and both suffered defeat. The Seniors lost on a scoreline of St. Eunans 1-19 St. Michael’s 0-13.

The Reserves were also defeated on a scoreline of St. Eunans 4-17 St. Michael’s 1-7.

Both teams are away to Bundoran on this Saturday evening the 4th May with the throw ins at Gaelic Park at 5.30pm and 7pm.

Sympathy: The club extends deepest sympathy to Club Secretary Ann Marie Kelly husband Liam and family Creesloughbeg on the death of Liam’s father Willie Kelly last week. Sympathy is also extended to his wife Maureen and family and to the entire family circle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to the Mullen, McGinley, Coyle and McGarvey families and extended family circle on the death of Jimmy Mullen on Monday last. Jimmy was a former player with the club during the early years of its existence and his children and grandchildren are still involved with the club.

The Proceeds of the Bingo Session in Creeslough for the month of May will go towards the provision of a Community Defibrillator in Dunfanaghy.

Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 5,8,12,14,17,20. The Match 5 Winners were Corney McFadden Dunfanaghy, Claire McFadden Roscad Creeslough, Sharon Doohan Feymore Creeslough, James and Margaret Brennan Massinass Creeslough, Michael Rock Gallagher Dunfanaghy (Yearly Lotto) and Hannah Sweeney Creeslough (Online) who won €20 each. This week’s Jackpot will be €8650.

Well Done: Well done to St. Michael’s player Carlos O’Reilly who put on a very good performance for the Donegal Under 17 Team in their losing Ulster Championship Match on Saturday evening last in Ballybofey.

Super 8s: Well done to all the players who took part in our two-day competition Super 8s. Which was a great success, with some fantastic football and skill on display from our young players of the future.

Bed Push: Bed Push Bank holiday Monday the 6th of May. Leaving Vivo Creeslough at 11am and arriving in Dunfanaghy around 4. All proceeds of the bed push goes towards our Under age football. Much help is needed. Anyone who can help out in any way for an hour please contact Bernard 087 2481402.

St Nauls

Well done to our U-16 who had a great win on Sunday V Naomh Colmcille. Equally our U-12s had a great win at home V Naomh Mhuire and now play Killybegs on Friday evening in Fintra.

U-14s commence their League campaign V Naomh Brid on Monday May 6 th at home at 7 pm.

U-8s are starting their competition on Saturday at 11am V Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely.

Nursery will recomence on Saturday at 10 am in Inver community centre.

Ladies: Well done to our U-14 girls who had a great win on Saturday v Buncrana. They now play Glencolmcille on Thursday.

Our senior Ladies are playing on the Bank Holiday Monday V Naomh Mhuire in the Intermediate final of Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta in Gweedore at 6.30 pm.

We wish the girls and their management well and look forward to see our club members come out to support our Ladies.

The club have four of our members playing on the county U-16 ladies team and we wish them well in their game v Cavan on Saturday at 3.45 in Omagh.

The club is also being proudly represented on the county minor team who play Armagh in the Ulster semi-final in Fintona on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm

The Ladies Board are still accepting clothes for their fundraising clothes drive so don't forget to drop in Your bags to the club house.

Seniors: Our Reserves had an unlucky loss on Sunday away to Termon but our seniors had a well deserved win. We now play Glenfin on Saturday evening, 5pm for the Reserves and 6.30 pm for the Seniors at home.

Draw: Tickets for the club draw are now available locally and from the executive. Tickets are €100 each or €10 per week for 10 weeks. Tickets are also available on line. The first draw takes place on Friday May 24th.

Slotto Results: Sunday 21/04/2019. Numbers drawn 1 2 7 4 6 5 3. No Jackpot winner. €80 consolation Clement O’Gara, Carrick.

Naomh Ultan

Well done to the Senior Team who earned a hard fought victory over Downings in the League at Dunkineely. The final score was Naomh Ultan 1-11, Downings 1-10. Team (and scorers) Patrick White, John Likely, Darragh Byrne, Aaron Kyles, Damian Quiggley (0-1), Jordan Watters, Joe Alvey, Donal Murrin, Cian Kennedy (0-7), Michael Breslin, Peter Alvey (0-1), Dermot Gallier (1-1), Donal O’Buáchalla, Aidan Duddy and Darragh Murrin (0-1). Subs used; Conor Shovlin.

The Reserve Team were unlucky to go down by 2 points to McCumhaills on Saturday evening. Final score was McCumhaills 0-8, Naomh Ultan 0-6. Team (and scorers); Liam Moran, Oisín Boyle, Declan McGettigan, Emmett Kennedy, Seanie O’Shea, Pauric Fisher, Paul Murrin (0-1), Mark Hutchinson (0-2), Martin Shovlin, Conor Shovlin, Marc Erskine (0-1), Peter McFarlane, Ryan Mackey, Dermot McGlynn (0-1) and Kevin O’Donnell. Subs used Colm Shovlin (0-1), Martin Shovlin (snr), Joe Kennedy, Greg Murphy.

The U14 girls had a good victory over Naomh Muire in the League. The team were; Clodagh Byrne, Emer Cunningham, Chloe Lowther, Tammy Connaghan, Leah Conaghan, Sophie Lowther, Michaela Murphy, Jessica Kelly, Ellie Herron, Alouise Lowther, Philomena Ward, Clodagh Murray, Margaret Ward, Kelly Gallagher, Melissa O’Shea, Rachel Murphy, Michaela Murphy, Sarah Hegarty, Kayla Curran, Cara McNulty and Shannon Monaghan.

Club membership cards are now available from the Club Registrar.

There was no winner of this week’s Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 5, 11, 14 and 23. Consolation prizes went to: John McGinley, Meenabrock; Sara O’Donnell, Mill Road; and Jonathan Cassidy Australia. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4,460. Thank you for your support.

Na nDúnaibh

Chaill na Dúnaibh as baile arís ina gcluiche sraithe in éadan Iorras. Cé nach raibh ann ach pointe ciallaíonn sé nach bhfuil bainte acu ach dhá chluiche go dtí seo. Beidh comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ar siúl I nGaoth Dobhair ag deireadh na seachtaine seo an 5ú agus 6ú Bealtaine.

Chaill an fhoireann Faoi-16 ina gcluiche Craoibhe in éadan Gleann tSúilí. Imreoidh siad sa bhaile in éadan Iorrais anocht (Dé Máirt).

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag foireann na ngirseachaí ina gcluiche Sraithe in éadan Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

Ina gcluiche sa Chraobh Idirmheánach de Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta fuair Naomh Mhuire an bhuaidh orthu le hocht bpointe. Níl cluiche ar bith acu ag deireadh an seachtaine seo.

Socruithe Faoi-Aois don tseachtain seo chugainn:

Na Gasúraí:

Faoi – 14 Sa bhaile v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh Dé Luain, Bealtaine 6ú

Faoi- 18 Sa bhaile v Gaoth Dobhair Dé Máirt, Bealtaine 7ú.

Cha bhíónn cluichí ar bith ag Faoi-8 agus Faoi-10 anois go dtí an Satharn an 11ú Bealtaine nuair a imreoidh siad in éadan Aodh Rua, Cúil na gCuirridín as baile.

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5 14 17 agus 20 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin agus ba sin Josie Ó Gallchóir, Na Dúnaibh agus fuair seisean €150. Patsy Ó Dochartaigh, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh agus ba Óstán na Trá a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá an tarraingt ar an Luan seo chugainn sa Síbín Ceoil agus €3,600 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh bingo an chumainn ar siúl oíche Shathairn in Ionad CLG ag a naoi a chlog.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Lotto Results 28/04/2019. Numbers: 4, 7, 10, 16, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Kieran Martin (Ned), Cashel. Next week’s Jackpot: €7400!!!

The seniors had a big win over Malin 3-21 to 1-9 while the Reserves had five points to spare, Gaeil Fhánada 3:10 Malin 3:05

Senior ladies lost out to St. Mary’s Convoy 1:12 Gaeil Fhánada 0:05. Team: Siobhán Coyle, Niamh Mc Devitt, Michelle Doherty, Maggie Friel, Maria Doherty, Shauna Howe, Rachel Sweeney, Orla Mc Gonigle, Eiméar Gibbons, Caoimhe Walsh (0-1), Lauren Carr (0-2), Michelle Mc Devitt (0-1), Miriam Murphy (0-1), Clare Friel, Hannah Shiels. Tori Gallagher for Maria Doherty, Méabh Duffy for Shauna Howe, Eibhlín Shiels for Clare Friel, Aoife Gibbons for Maggie Friel.

The senior ladies will train on Thursday in Trialough at 8:30pm and in Portsalon on Sunday morning at 9am.

The u14 girls returned to Páirc Uí Shiadhail after two weeks on the road and recorded a victory over a tough Dungloe team on Thursday last. Team: Lisa Gallagher, Ella Mc Bride, Caitlin Heraghty, Natalie Mc Fadden, Aoife Shiels, Leah Mc Loughlin (0:02), Mia Mc Garvey, Iseult Ní Mhathúna, Aideen Friel (1:02), Emma Mc Grenaghan (2:00), Rachael Friel (0:01), Emma Hunter (1:00), Méabh Mc Ateer (0:02), Megan Mc Loughlin (1:03), Olivia Friel (2:01). Roisin Carr for Emma Mc Grenaghan, Bláthnaid Mc Ateer for Méabh Mc Ateer, Eva Blaney for Olivia Friel, Jessica Coll for Mia Mc Garvey, Aoife Carr for Emma Hunter.

Our Minor Boys have the first game of the season at home to Lifford/Robert Emmets on Tuesday night, May 7th at 7pm.

The U 14s play their first league game of the season away to St Eunans on Monday 6th May at 7pm. Training continues on Thursday evening at 6 in Portsalon.

The u14 girls play their final home game on Thursday 2nd. They face Naomh Pádraig Muff, who they also faced in last year’s U13 Division 2 Final. Only three points separated the teams in that game so a tight match is expected.

The curtain came down on our first Easter Camp last Thursday. It was a very successful and enjoyable few days in great weather in Páirc Uí Shiadhail. Well done to coaches, Bernard Mc Gettigan, Fergus Friel and Hannah Shiels and coaching officer, Aidan Mc Ateer who organised the camp.

Well done to the Donegal minor ladies on their win over Antrim earlier today. Lauren Carr lined out at centre half forward and scored 5 points.The ladies will now play Armagh in the Ulster ‘A’ Semi Final on May 6th.