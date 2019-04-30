DONEGAL GAA
RTÉ coverage of the GAA Championships in 2019 launched with 31 games live
Donegal's Ulster Championship opener with Fermanagh not on RTE
Joanne Cantwell will host the Sunday Game from this year
The RTÉ’s 2019 GAA Championship coverage gets underway on Sunday 12 May the start of 31 live games.
The Donegal-Fermanagh Championship game on May 26 is not among the featured games but the Ulster semi-final when the winners of Donegal and Fermanagh take on Tyrone/Derry/Antrim in the Ulster semi-final will be featured.
Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill were joined today by Michael Duignan and Ciarán Whelan as the Sunday Game 2019 live schedule was announced on RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player.
Beginning on Sunday 12 May on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with a Munster Senior Hurling double bill of Waterford v Clare from Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm) and Cork v Tipperary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 4pm) the Sunday Game Live will have 31 live games in 2019.
Included in the 31 live games are football, hurling and camogie All-Ireland finals, camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, football and hurling semi-finals, plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.
The Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action and this year celebrates 40 years on air.
RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.
The live Championship action on radio throws-in this Sunday 5 May with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final. Meanwhile Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway.
RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage. Follow every game via our match trackers and live score service on RTÉ.ie/sport and the News Now App, while keeping up to date on the latest news and staying informed with the best columnists in the business.
This summer RTÉ Player will offer live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming, exclusive match previews, extended manager and player interviews, and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.
RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's coverage of Gaelic games will feature live commentary, reporting and analysis on Spórt an tSathairn and Reacaireacht an Tráthnóna on Saturdays and on Spórt an Lae on Sundays.
The launch of the GAA Championship coverage will be on RTÉ Radio 1’s Sunday Sport this Sunday, 5 May, and can also be watched live on RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now.
THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019
12 May
MSHC Waterford v Clare
MSHC Cork v Tipperary
19 May
MSHC Tipperary v Waterford
MSHC Limerick v Cork
26 May
LSHC Galway v Wexford
2 June
MSHC Waterford v Limerick
MSHC Clare v Tipperary
8 June
USFC Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry
9 June
LSHC Kilkenny v Galway
MSHC Limerick v Clare
16 June
MSHC Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick
CSFC Connacht SFC Final
22 June
MSFC Munster Football Final
23 June
USFC Ulster Football Final
LSFC Leinster Football Final
30 June
MSHC Munster Hurling Final
LSHC Leinster Hurling Final
7 July
Football Qualifier Rd 4
13 July
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
14 July
AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
AISHC Quarter Final OR AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 1
21 July
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)
AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)
27 July
AISHC Semi-Final
28 July
AISHC Semi-Final
3 Aug
Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final
4 Aug
2 x AISFC Quarter Final, Rd 3
10 Aug
AISFC Semi-Final
11 Aug
AISFC Semi-Final
17 August
Camogie All Ireland Semi finals
18 August
SHC All-Ireland Final
1 September
SFC All-Ireland Final
8 September
Camogie All Ireland finals
