DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the GAA fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 17:30, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 17:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 1
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 2
Wed, 01 May,
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Urris 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Hurling League
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht Sinsir
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar V Dungloe 15:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC
Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht Soisear
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill V Downings 14:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:00, Ref: TBC
County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Termon 19:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid
County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019 Section Two
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Milford 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Conaill 19:15, Ref: Paul Clifford
County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section Two
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Martin Doherty
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle
County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Moville 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section Two
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Killybegs 18:15, Ref: Joe O Donnell
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 19:00, Ref: Don Langan
County U16 Division Three Championship 2019
Tue, 30 Apr,
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Gary Mc Daid
IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Burt 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Tue, 07 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: Clint Marron
Inishowen Board U14 League
Sun, 05 May,
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 05 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 11:30, Ref: TBC
Junior Hurling League
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Omagh, Omagh St Enda's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League
Thu, 02 May,
Thu, 02 May, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:40, Ref: TBC
Thu, 02 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 1
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Division 1
Wed, 01 May,
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 League Division 2
Wed, 01 May,
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Division 3
Wed, 01 May,
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Michael's 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 01 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 1
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 1
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 2
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 3
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 1
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 2
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Section 3
Sat, 04 May,
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 04 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 1
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Hurling League
Thu, 02 May,
Thu, 02 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 18:20, Ref: TBC
Thu, 02 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 02 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 02 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 02 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 2
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 3
Fri, 03 May,
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 1
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Div 2 U14
Mon, 06 May,
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 06 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1A
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1B
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 3
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
