DONEGAL GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the GAA fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

FIXTURES

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 17:30, Ref: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Buncrana 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Glenfin 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 17:30, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Urris 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Na Rossa 15:00, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conaill 13:30, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 2

Wed, 01 May,

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Urris 19:00, Ref: Gerard Snr Mc Hugh

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC

Senior Hurling League

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht Sinsir

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Kilcar V Dungloe 15:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Termon 18:30, Ref: TBC

Comortas Peile na Gaeltacht Soisear

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Naomh Conaill V Downings 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:00, Ref: TBC

County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Termon 19:00, Ref: Sean Mc Daid

County U16 Division 1A Championship 2019 Section Two

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Milford 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Conaill 19:15, Ref: Paul Clifford

County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section Two

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Martin Doherty

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonigle

County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Shaun Campbell

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Moville 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

County U16 Division 2A Championship 2019 Section Two

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Killybegs 18:15, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 19:00, Ref: Don Langan

County U16 Division Three Championship 2019

Tue, 30 Apr,

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Michael's 12:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Tue, 30 Apr, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: Gary Mc Daid

IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Burt 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Tue, 07 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: Clint Marron

Inishowen Board U14 League

Sun, 05 May,

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 05 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 11:30, Ref: TBC

Junior Hurling League

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Omagh, Omagh St Enda's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling League

Thu, 02 May,

Thu, 02 May, Venue: O Donnell Park, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:40, Ref: TBC

Thu, 02 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 1

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 1

Wed, 01 May,

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 League Division 2

Wed, 01 May,

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 3

Wed, 01 May,

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Michael's 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 01 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 1

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 1

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 2

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 3

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Sec 1

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Sec 2

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Section 3

Sat, 04 May,

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 04 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 1

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Hurling League

Thu, 02 May,

Thu, 02 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 18:20, Ref: TBC

Thu, 02 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 02 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 02 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 02 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 2

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 3

Fri, 03 May,

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 03 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 1

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Div 2 U14

Mon, 06 May,

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 06 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1A

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1B

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 3

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC