Donegal horse racing season gets underway this weekend

The local horse racing season gets under way this Sunday, May 5 at Carrickadawson outside St Johnston.

The first race is off at 2.30pm with an 8 Race card down for decision.

Last year's National Champion Dylan Browne McMonagle has a good book of rides and Co Antrim rider Sam Ewing is another top jockey to keep on eye out for on Sunday afternoon.

Bookmakers will be on course and refreshments will also be available on the day and those thinking about attending should get along early to avoid delays.

Directions to the course: Take a right coming from Lifford after driving roughly five miles at Ballinalecky crossroads towards St Johnston; coming from Letterkenny take a left at the crossroads after travelling around 10 miles.