McKinley and Keogh included as O'Brien selects Ireland Under-17 squad for tournament

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Head Coach Colin O'Brien has announced his squad for the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championships, which kick off in Ireland on Friday, May 3.

Among the panel selected are Newtowncunningham's Ronan McKinley, who plays with Derry City and former Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student Seamas Keogh, who is now with Southampton.

It has been a long wait for the Ireland players and staff for this tournament to roll around as they were not part of qualifying due to being hosts. Now, they can finally focus on the games as they will take on Greece, Czech Republic and Belgium in Group A.

However, O'Brien has used the past year to prepare his players with international games against Turkey, England, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Belgium, and Finland - including a mini tournament that saw them play in Tallaght Stadium and RSC, Waterford, where they will feature in their three tournament openers.

This is the third straight year that O'Brien will lead an Ireland team in this tournament with a quarter-final finish achieved in Croatia in 2017 and in England last year.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and attacker Festy Ebosele both return to the squad after recently earning call-ups to the Ireland Under-21 and Under-19 set-ups respectively.

A decision will be made on the final player to complete the squad with O'Brien still in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of playmaker Troy Parrott being involved.

Tickets are selling well but O'Brien has encouraged the public to come in support of his team when they played in their games - to support the players and make the most of this prestigious tournament being hosted here.

"I can't stress it enough to the public, this really is the biggest competition that they can play in. It's the best of the best in Europe coming to Ireland - there is going to be some serious quality on the doorstep and we have some quality in our team as well," said O'Brien.

"Even for our own development, to play in front of an Irish crowd, getting behind the team, we know how well our supporters get behind our teams, and we really need that. We will need that 12th man, because tournament football is demanding, you have three games in seven days.

"Every bit of support we can get, whether it is in Tallaght or coming down to the RSC, come out and support us."

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Harry Halwax (Derby County)

Defenders: Sean McEvoy (Ballinmallard United), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Luke Turner (Aberdeen), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Brandon Holt (St Patrick's Athletic), Seamas Keogh (Southampton), Ronan McKinley (Derry City), Sean Kennedy (Sunderland), Festy Ebsoele (Derby County)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joshua Giurgi (Norwich City)

Fixtures - Group A

Friday, May 3: Republic of Ireland v Greece, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:00

Monday, May 6: Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, RSC Waterford, KO 19:00

Thursday, May 9: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:00