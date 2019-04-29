St Nauls win a feisty affair against Termon at Burn Road

A 64th minute point from Stephen Griffin proved to be the winning score in a teak tough Division 2 clash at The Burn Road on Sunday.

Termon 0-7

St Nauls 0-8

Both teams finished with 14 players in a game that at times threatened to boil over. Termon will look back on a first half where the had two excellent goal chances superbly saved by Gavin Mulreany and a half dozen of wides several from close in frees as the difference in a game that was eventually won by the minimum.

Stephen Griffin opened the scoring from play after five minutes. Ends McCormick levelled from a free in a ten minute period where defenders were on to on both sides. The visitors went two up with another Stephen Griffin free and a Barry Griffin score from play.

Enda McCormick was first to be denied by the excellent Mulreany before another point from play from the visitors Cathal Lowther after another superb catch in a crowded middle third from Barry Griffin who was dominating in that department followed by a good score from Daniel Brennan stretched the visitors lead.

Further frees from McCormick and Griffin finished the first half scoring but only after Aidan Sweeney was denied point blank by Mulreany after good work by Caolan McDaid and Enda McCormick. If anything Sweeney was too close to the keeper to get a chance to side step and had to take on the shot which the hosts would have needed to get on level terms at the break.

The game was level after 12 minutes of the second period when Termon hit three unanswered points in their best period of the game another free from McCormick-followed by points from play from Caolan McDaid and again McCormick.

An excellent point from play from the busy Brennan after a great fetch from Lee McBrearty was cancelled out by a stylish long range score from McCormick this time off his left foot restoring parity.

The home team went in front when after a turnover on the visitors '45' McDaid kicked his second point of the game Referee Val Murray issued a red card to Termon's Sean O Donnell for what seemed an innocuous challenge near the sideline resulted in the first of several scuffles involving players from both team. Mulreany missed the resulting free but soon after Daniel Brennan got his third of the day again from play to tie the game up with time running out.

Another skirmish on 30 minutes saw St Nauls Cathal Lowther get his marching orders when calm was restored. St Nauls missed an opportunity to take the lead when Stephen Griffin chose to go for goal with the game in injury time only to see his shot go wide of Michael Boyle’s goal but he made amends two minutes later when after a swift counter attack he kicked the winning score from 30 metres.

Termon missed the scoring threat of the injured Daire McDaid while St Nauls again had to field without Peadar Morgan and they will be happy to get two valuable away points on the board in what is proving to be a hugely competitive division.



TERMON: Michael Boyle; Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Paul McDaid; Shane Doherty, Nathan McElwaine, Sean O Donnell; Ricky Gallagher, Aidan Sweeney; Dan Conaghan, James Doherty, Anthony Grant; Oisin Cassidy, Enda McCormick 0-5, Caolan McDaid 0-2. Subs used Ryan McFadden and Eoin Doherty



ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreany; Dermot Gallagher, Brendan McCole, Conor McBrearty; Daniel Gallagher, John Relihan, Michael Coughlan; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin 0-1; Ian Campbell, Cathal Lowther, Daniel Brennan 0-3; Shane Conneelly, Martin Breslin, Stephen Griffin 0-4.