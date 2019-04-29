Wins for Convoy and Gaeil Fhánada while Red Hughs and Naomh Brid draw

Red Hughs 0-8

Naomh Brid 1-5

A last minute point got home side Red Hughs a dramatic draw with visiting Naomh Brid in Killygordon

The home side led by 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time thanks to some well struck efforts from Calvin Bradley and Odhran Doherty.

But the Naomh Bird boys struck for a goal ten minutes from time to set up a tense finish and a late draw for Red Hughs



RED HUGHS: Luke Kelly, Shane McGlinchey, Thomas McMenamin, Carl Gallen, Cathal Doherty, Ryan Kelly, Darragh McMenamin, Peader McGlinchey (0-1), Stephen McMenamin, Micheal Devine (0-2), Shane Gallagher, Pauric McMenamin (0-1), Jack Gillespie, Calvin Bradley (0-2), Odhran Doherty (0-2),

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Richard Walsh, Sam Burgess, Liam Duffy; Eoin McGarrigle, Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney; Gearoid Gallagher (0-2), Sean Gormley; Declan McCafferty, Gary McCafferty (1-1), Ryan O'Leary; Ryan Brogan, Darragh Brogan (0-2), John McNulty. Sub: Eoin Quinn for J McNulty 50

Gaeil Fhánada . . . 3-21

Malin . . . . . . . 1-9

Gaeil Fhánada poured further misery on Malin with a heavy defeat on Sunday. The home side's front line were in terrific form.

GAEIL FHÁNADA: Eoin McGonigle; Seamus Coyle, Paddy Heraghty, Johnny Gallagher; Matthew Gallagher, James Gallagher, Jimmy Coyle; Bernard McGettigan, Oisin Shiels; Conor McGonigle (1-0), Fergus Friel (1-0), Eoghan Carr (1-1); Mark McAteer (0-4), Seamie Nanny Friel (0-6), Mark Friel (0-4).

St Mary’s Convoy 2-8

Naomh Colmcille 0-8

St Mary’s had a good home over Naomh Colmcile in Convoy.

John Toye opened the scoring followed by point from Patrick Dolan. This was followed up by a lovely goal from Joseph McGill to put the home side ahead by 1-2 to 0-0.

Two frees from Newtown got them on the scoreboard and the impressive Paddy Dolan replied with a well taken free to leave St Mary’s ahead by 1-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Newtown had a bright start with three points from B Doherty, M Lynch and Kevn, before Convoy hit back with a goal from Conor McNulty to put them back in charge by 2-3 to 0-6.

Doherty pointed for Naomh Colmcille but Dolan and McGill closed it out for Convoy.

St Mary's Convoy scorers: Patrick Dolan 0-6 Joseph Mc Gill 1-1, Conor mc Nulty 1-0

John Toye 0-1

Naomh Colmcille sorers: K Devine 0-3, B Doherty 0-2, M Lynch 0-2, W Gillespie 0-1