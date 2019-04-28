Gaoth Dobhair record another win over Glenswilly to keep 100% record

Gaoth Dobhair proved too strong for an understrength Glenswilly on Sunday.

Glenswilly 0-8

Gaoth Dobhair 1-17

Gaoth Dobhair raced into an 0-4 lead but Glenswilly pulled it back to one before late points from Eamonn Collum left the winners ahead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. Michael Carroll was impressive for the winners in the opening half.

In the second half newcomer to the Gaoth Dobhair ranks, Ethan Harkin, made a name for himself hitting six points as the Donegal league and championship holders won with something in hand.

However, when the score was 0-14 to 0-7, Glenswilly had a great goal chance when Caoimhinn Marley was through but he pulled his effort wide.

Michael Murphy came into the Glenswilly ten minutes into the second half, replacing the black carded Joe Gibbons.

The Gaoth Dobhair goal came near the end with Cian Mulligan firing home.



GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Paddy Diver, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Ryan Diver, Mark McAteer (0-2), Shane McDaid; Sean Wogan (0-1), Caoimhinn Marley (0-4); Joe Gibbons, Kealan Kelly, Steve O'Donnell; Conor McGinty, Neil Gallagher, Brian Farrelly (0-1). Subs., Michael Murphy for Gibbons bcard; Chris McMonagle for K Kelly.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; James Ó Baoill (0-2), Neil McGee, Gary McFadden; Seaghan Ferry, Eamon McGee, Neasan McBride; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll (0-1); James Carroll, Ethan Harkin (0-6), Dan McBride; Eamonn Collum (0-4,2f), Gavin McBride (0-2), Cian Mulligan (1-0). Subs.: Kevin Cassidy (0-2) for G McBride; Chris McFadden for N McBride