Naomh Ultan get first win in Division Three with defeat of Downings

Naomh Ultan finally got off the mark with a narrow, but well deserved victory over visiting Downings in Dunkineely.

Naomh Ultan 1-11

Downings 1-10

The sides were level at half time on a score of Naomh Ultan 0-8 Downings 1-5, the visitors' goal coming from Kealan McGroddy with Cian Kennedy, Damian Quigley on target for Naomh Ultan, although Gallier missed a penalty earlier in the first half.

But he made amends from the spot in the second half and this was the key score in the home side’s narroe but welcome win.

Naomh Ultan lost Aidan Duddy to a second yellow card ten minutes from time.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy (0-7,6f), Dermot Gallier (1-1), Peter Alvey (0-2), Damian Quigley (0-1),

Downings scorers: Lorcan Connor (0-6, 4f), Kealan Mc Groddy (1-2), Eric Roberts (0-2)