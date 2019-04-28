Big win for Ardara in Glenfin as Gareth Concarr hits top scoring form

Ardara took the points in this eagerly contested Division Two tie in Glenfin on Sunday in which Gareth Concarr made the difference with a personal tally of 2-5.

Glenfin 2-12

Ardara 2-14

Glenfin started the stronger and were 1-5 to 0-3 up after ten minutes, the goal coming from Stephen Carr.

Ardara took control then and had the difference down to two points on the 19th minute after scoring three unanswered points from Brendan McNelis 0-2 and Lorcan O’Donell 0-1.

Ciaran Brady and Lorcan O’Donnell traded points to keep the difference at two points before Gareth Concar scored his first goal to put Ardara one up with 25 minutes played.

Points from Conor Classon and Gareth Concarr for Ardara and Aaron McGlynn and Gary Dorrian for Glenfin left Ardara one up at the break on a score of Glenfin 1-8, Ardara 1-9.

Glenfin levelled the game in the third minute of the second half and were three points up after 18 minutes with all the scores coming from Gerard Ward.

Points from Lorcan O’Donnell, Tony Harkin and Gareth Concarr levelled the tie on the 57th minute before Concarr scored his second goal to put Ardara in control.

Stephen Ward levelled with a goal on the 59th minute and it looked like the game was heading for a draw but Concarr once again stepped up with two late points to secure the points.

GLENFIN scorers: Stephen Carr 1-1, Gerard Ward 0-5, Stephen Ward 1-0 Odhran McGlynn 0-2, Ciaran Brady 0-2, Aaron McGlynn 0-1, Gary Dorrian 0-1.

ARDARA scorers: Gareth Concarr 2-5, Brendan McNelis 0-3, Lorcan O’Donnell 0-3, Jack Brennan 0-1, Conor Classon 0-1, Tony Harkin 0-1.