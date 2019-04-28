Killybegs run riot in first half as they make it five from five against Buncrana

Killybegs have made the perfect start in Division Two of the league with a fifth win and they did it in style in Fintra.

Killybegs 2-18

Buncrana 0-5

The Inishowen men arrived short five of the team that defeated Four Masters the previous Sunday - among them county star Caolan McGonagle, John Campbell, Bruce Waldron, Jack O'Loughlin and Adrian Doherty.

Fintra is not the place to be going with an understrength team at the moment as they are on something of a roll.

They had this game in the bag by half-time as they led by 2-10 to 0-3, and it was just a matter of playing out the second half.

Once again Hugh McFadden was immense at midfield, playing the football of his life at the moment. The home side were again without Eoghan Bán Gallagher, who has not been risked in the last week to give recovery time from a slight hamstring injury.

The Killybegs first half goals came from big full-forward Paul Cunningham and Michael Statham.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, Owen Gallagher; Seamus Og Byrne, Jack McSharry (0-2), Ryan Carr; Hugh McFadden (0-6,4f), Evan Broderick (0-2); John Bán Gallagher, Michael Gallagher (0-1), Michael Statham (1-2); Ryan Cunningham (0-3), Paul Cunningham (1-0), Shaun Gorrell (0-1). Subs: C Cunningham for O Gallagher; Brendan McGuire for R Cunningham; Charlie Breslin for C Conaghan; Jack Behan for H McFadden; Christopher Murrin (0-1) for S Og Byrne

BUNCRANA: Henry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Conor Grant, Cathal McNutt; Ben Doherty, Noel McLaughlin, Aidan Stokes; Peter McLaughlin, Oisin O'Flaherty; Odhran Doherty (0-2), Darach O'Connor (0-2), William McLaughlin; Oisin Doherty (0-1), Ben Bradley, Oisin Hegarty. Subs.: JP McKenna for Stokes; Ryan Curran for O Doherty; Paul Nelson for McNutt.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (N Conaill)