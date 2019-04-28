Jason McGee outstanding as Cloughaneely get win over MacCumhaills

Vital win for Cloughaneely at home to MacCumhaills

Cloughaneely 0-13

MacCumhaills 1-9

Cloughaneely secured a much needed win at home against MacCumhaills on Sunday afternoon.

Tensions were high in the 10 minutes of injury time played, but Cloughaneely held on to their one point lead to secure the win.

Cloughaneely dominated much of the first half with Jason McGee leading the way scoring five out of their seven first half points. Steven O’Reilly and Oisin Gallen managed to get the visitors on the score board with two successive points in the 7th and 16th minutes. MacCumhaills were held scoreless for the remainder of the first half while Cillian Gallagher and Ciaran McFadden added to Cloughaneely’s tally, giving them a five point lead going into the second half. Half-time Cloughaneely 0-7, MacCumhaills 0-2.

MacCumhaills came out re-engerized in the second half with Oisin Gallen immediately knocking over his second point of the game. This was quickly followed by a Marty O’Reilly goal; a shot which ricocheted off the underside of crossbar but found the right side of the goal line upon descent.

Steven O’Reilly then drew things level with another quick point. Cloughaneely then got into gear scoring four unanswered points from McGee, Gallagher and Mark Harley assisted by Ciaran McGeady.

Gallen clawed another one back for the visitors but this was quickly cancelled out by a McGee free in the 48th minute. MacCumhaills came back to within a point with 10 minutes left thanks to points from Stephen Mulligan, Steven O’Reilly and Martin Gallagher.

Intensity rose in added time as McGee pointed another free in the 61st minute, with Steven O’Reilly bringing it again back to one point. Cloughaneely held fast in the end to secure the much needed home victory.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty, Noel Sweeney, Michael McCausland, Fionn McGinley, Michael Fitzgerald, Mark Harley (0-1), Ciaran McFadden (0-1), Jason McGee (0-9,7f), Martin Maguire, Ciaran Scanlon, Míchael McHugh, Darren Ferry, Aidan Doohan, Shaun Maguire, Cillian Gallagher (0-2)

MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen, Ronan McMenamin, Martin Gallagher (0-1), Conor Griffin, Luke Gavigan, Gary Dunnion, Adam Lynch , Gary Wilson, Gavin Gallagher, Oisin Gallen (0-3), Steven O’Reilly (0-4), Marty O’Reilly (1-0), Stephen Mulligan (0-1,f), Rory Dunleavy, Andrew McCloskey.