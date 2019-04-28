Four Masters get second win with narrow victory over Dungloe in Rosses Park

Dungloe suffered a narrow defeat in Rosses Park on Sunday. Fielding without some of their regulars the home side battled to the final whistle but couldn't get the ball over the bar to draw level as the game went deep into injury time.

Dungloe 0-8

Four Masters 0-9

The game gave substance to the saying - 'it was a game of two halves' - with the first half belonging to the home side, and it saw them lead 0-5 to 0-0 as the game entered the third minute of injury time.

Dungloe's points came from Oisin Bonner, Noel McBride (0-2), Daniel Ward, Danny Rodgers(f) and Adam Neely. Indeed it was on 34 mins that Four Masters registered their first score of the game, a free from Thomas McGowan. Half-time Dungloe 0-6, Four Masters 0-1.

The second half started with the visitors attacking from the throw-in. David Quinn's shot came off the post but Kevin McBrearty made sure and raised the white flag for Masters to reduce the deficit. After 39 mins the deficit was reduced to two with points from frees by David Quinn and Thomas McGowan.

Oisin Bonner stretched the home side's lead pointing after being fouled as he headed for the Four Masters goals. Another David Quinn point kept the visitors in touch as the game entered the final quarter.

Adam Neely pointed on 50 mins from a free but points from Conor McDaid and a McGowan free reduced the margin again. Patrick Reid levelled matters getting onto a pass after Four Masters goalie Martin Cassidy; clearing a Dungloe shot he left his goals and headed for midfield before giving the pass.

With two minutes of normal time to go Jamie Crawford pointed and despite Dungloe's forwards having chances to level the game in injury time their shots fell either side of the posts before referee Shane Toolan blew the final whistle.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-1,f), Jason McBride, Matt O'Donnell, Jack Scally, David McCarron, Mark Curran, Christy Greene, Noel McBride (0-2), Darren Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Daniel Ward (0-1), Barry Curran, Adam Neely (0-2,1f ), Conor Greene, Oisin Bonner (0-2,1f). Subs: Shaun Wallace for Conor Greene, Shaun Sharkey for Jack Scally.

FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy, Brian Fegan Dylan Kennedy, Cathal Canavan, Aaron McCrea, Conor Rooney, Caolan Loughney, Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty (0-1) Conor McMonagle, David Quinn (0-2,1f) Thomas McGowan (0-3,3f), Jamie Crawford (0-1), Patrick Reid (0-1), Conor McDaid (0-1)/. Subs Eoin Corley for Conor Rooney, Aidan McHugh for Eoin Curley.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)