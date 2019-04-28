McGettigan on fire as Naomh Conaill brush aside challenge of Milford

Naomh Conaill looked impressive as the brushed aside the challenge of Milford in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Naomh Conaill 3-20

Milford 0-10

There is a marked change to the Naomh Conaill style this year as they are using their young six foot plus players such as Charles McGuinness and Kieran Gallagher to play long, high ball.

And it worked in this game as they got both their goals as a result. And they also have the man of the moment in Donegal football in Eoghan McGettigan, who was again outstanding, finishing with 1-5, hitting scores with left and right.

It was a one-sided affair from the start. Naomh Conaill were without Ciaran Thompson and the suspended Dermot Molloy, but they were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead by the 12th minute.

Christopher Barrett had the opening point for Milford but then Eoghan McGettigan looked every bit a county player as he hit three of the first four Naomh Conaill points, all efforts from distance.

Paul McGuinness and Brendan McDyer got the other Naomh Conaill points. Milford hit back briefly with two points from Cathal McGettigan and TJ Evesson but there was no let up in the Naomh Conaill attacking machine. Seamus Corcoran played a one-two and pointed while Charles McGuinness hit two frees to stretch the lead to 0-9 to 0-3 by the 22nd minute.

Kane Barrett won a free for brother Luke to point but McGettigan and Brendan McDyer fired over before the home side got a lucky goal. Leo McLoone was going for a point but miscued and the ball went high. But Charles McGuinness fielded and Michael Murphy-like turned and fired to the corner of the net.

Cathal McGettigan converted a free at the other end but before half-time Brendan McDyer sent Eoin Waide clear to point and Charles McGuinness had another free to leave the home side 1-13 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

It didn't get any better for Milford in the second half with Charles McGettigan pointing a free after two minutes. Cathal McGettigan replied but from another high ball, the ball broke to Eoghan McGettigan, who threw a lovely dummy and fired to the corner of the net off his left.

Seamus Corcoran added a point before Cathal McGettigan (free) and Kane Barrett had Milford points.

Eoghan McGettigan fired over a point before departing the game and in the final ten minutes it was just a matter of playing out time. Cathal McGettigan and Kane Barrett had Milford's final two points while Kieran Gallagher (2) and Seamus Corcoran were on target for the winners.

Overall, it was an impressive win for Naomh Conaill, while Milford are finding life very difficult in the top flight this year.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Hughie Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan, Marty Boyle; Eunan Doherty, Ethan O'Donnell, Eoin Waide (0-1); Leo McLoone, Kieran Gallagher (0-2); Brendan McDyer (0-2), Eoghan McGettigan (1-5), Anthony Thompson; Paul McGuinness (0-1), Charles McGuinness (1-5,5f), Seamus Corcoran (0-3).

Subs: Sean Roarty for H Gallagher, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui (0-1), John O'Malley for McGettigan, Logan Quinn for Waide.

MILFORD: Caolan Bolton; Conor Coll, Sean Black, TJ Evesson (0-1): Conor McHugh, Ronan Docherty, Anthony Fisher; Ryan McMahon, Luke Barrett (0-1,f); Rory O'Donnell, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-5,3f); Kane Barrett (0-2), Pauric Curley, Paddy Peoples.

Subs: Peter Curran for McHugh, Kyle Black for McMahon, Marty Doyle for O'Donnell, Brandon Toye for Coll

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)