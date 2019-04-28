St Eunans back to winning ways with impressive win over St Michaels

Following the disappointment of a defeat to Naomh Conaill, St Eunans responded superbly with a deserved league victory over St Michaels.



St Eunans 1-19

St Michaels 0-13



A fine team performance from Richard Thornton’s side was enough to see them over the line and they got off to the perfect start with three scores in the opening four minutes of play.

What was most pleasing for Eunans was the fact that they had scorers from a variety of positions. This was exemplified by the points that were taken in the first half by Conor Parke (corner back), Eamonn Doherty (midfield), frees from Shaun Patton (goalkeeper), Oisín Toal (half back) and Conor Gibbons (forward).

By the time it got to the interval, the home side held a 0-12 to 0-5 lead although there were concerns raised when Conor O’Donnell limped off with a hamstring injury.

To their credit, St Michaels made a game of it for much of the second half. Daniel McLaughlin and Michael Langan, in particular, were notching a series of well-taken scores that reduced the deficit.

Eunans managed to keep their opposition at an arm's length however. They were able to utilize the services of Rory Kavanagh and Sean McVeigh from the bench and this was to be a telling factor when Kavanagh’s well-taken point towards the end of the game put the gap back to seven points,

A couple of successfully-struck frees from Jamie Doherty added to the Eunan’s tally before Conor Morrison's stoppage time goal sealed the victory. Two points earned by the Letterkenny men as their hopes of a league title continue.



Referee: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)