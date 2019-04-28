Kilcar juggernaut keeps rolling with big win over Bundoran in Towney

Awesome! There is no other way to describe this Kilcar side who simply pulverised a game Bundoran side in a stunning ten minutes either side of half-time.

Kilcar 3-23

Bundoran 3-11

And those bounding boys of Towney in full flight are still a sight to behold as they continue to show why they will be very much at the business end of mattes in all competitions in Donegal this year.

And, the final score does not flatter Barry Doherty's boys in the slightest as it took a late deflected goal from Bundoran’s hard-working Johnny Boyle to put a better gloss on matters.

Once again Kilcar’s towering midfielder Ciaran McGinley showed any prospective county selector that he has few peers at club level when it full flight.

Not only did he dominate this sector but also finished up with two thundering goals, one in each half.

He was well supported as usual by the jinking bag of tricks that is Ryan McHugh who hit five fine points while Conor Doherty, who bears quite a resemblance to the McHughs, was also an immense figure.

And Kilcar welcomed back their very own Peter Pan, aka the uber elegant Michael Hegarty, who slotted into centre-back like he had never been away.

For a gallant Bundoran side Jamie “Messi” Brennan was their brightest star with 0-7 while Cian McEniff hit 1-3.

But this game really turned on a five minute either side of half-time, when Kilcar simply swept aside their opponents with panache and power.

Bundoran had the better of the opening 20 minutes with Brennan causing all sorts of problems and his probing cross was finished to the net by the beavering McEniff at the second attempt in the 12th minute to put the visitors ahead by 1-3 to 0-3.

Mark Sweeney replied with two very well struck points for Kilcar as the teams slugged it out on a real duel before a big crowd.

But the real turning point came in the 20th minute when Patrick McBreary levelled matters with a rare right-footed goal after good work by Ryan McHugh.

McGinley then played a one-two with Conor Doherty, before burying the ball low to the back of the net.

That pushed Kllcar into a 2-8 to 1-7 half-time lead.

But the winners tacked on 1-3 in almost as many minutes at the start of the second half to open a huge psychological gap which the losers could not breach.

Once again it was McGinley who played a one0two with Patrick McBreary before finding the net and suddenly Kilcar led by 3-9 to 1-7.

They went on to score an impressive 0-14 en route to a most convincing victory at home.

Bundoran did find the net twice through Tommy Hourihane and Johnny Boyle, but this did little to derail the juggernaut that is the blue and gold of Kilcar.

Ryan McHugh and Conor Doherty continued to slot points with aplomb for the rampant Towney boys.

And they are now well set up for a mouth-watering Donegal Gaeltacht final with Gaoth Dobhair in Magheragallon next Monday unless Dungloe and Termon provide the greatest shock since Foinavon won the Grant National in 1967.

Interestingly Kilcar won this match without Eoin and Mark McHugh, Aodhan McGinley, Brian O’Donnell and Andrew McClean

Awesome indeed!

KILCAR: Eamon McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Oran Doogan (0-1), Michael Hegarty (0-2), Pauric McShane; Ciaran McGinley (2-1), Conor Doherty (0-2),Mark Sweeney (0-3), Ryan McHugh (0-5), Matthew McClean (0-1), Ryan O’Donnell (0-1), Patrick McBrearty (1-65f), Dara O’Donnell

Subs: Dylan O’Gara for Pauric Carr (28), Eoin Cormac (0-1) for Dara O’Donnell (45), Paddy McShane for Mark Sweeney (52), Kenny Doogan for Ryan O’Donnell (57),

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy, Paul Murphy, Niall Carr; Paul Brennan (0-1), Shane McGowan, Johnny Boyle (1-1); Ciaran McCaughey, Peter McGonigle; Timmy Govorov (0-1), Alan Russell, Oisin Walsh, Gary Clancy, Jamie Brennan (0-65f), Cian McEniff (1-3)

Subs: Tomy Hourihane (1-0) for Paul Brennan (46), Diarmuid Spratt for Oisin Walsh (51), Dara Hoey for Ciaran McCaughey (53).

REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)