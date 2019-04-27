Donegal League Ladies U-17 team go down to Sligo Rovers

Three first half goals saw Sligo Rovers overcome the Donegal Women’s League in the U-17 Women’s National League this afternoon.



Sligo Rovers 3

Donegal Women’s League 0



Muireann Devaney’s double and another goal from Sorcha Reddy gave Rovers their second win in a row.

The game was over for Donegal before it could really begin, but they gave a good account of themselves in the second half.

Donegal created a number of chances, but couldn’t find a way past Hannah McDonagh, the Sligo goalkeeper.

Sligo hit the front on 11 minutes as Devaney slotted past Caoimhe Brennan, the Donegal goalkeeper.

Reddy doubled the lead from a free-kick before Devaney’s second sealed the deal.



Sligo Rovers: Hannah McDonagh, Keela Scanlon, Sophie McDonagh, Kate Nugent, Sarah Kiernan, Leah Duffy, Ciara Henry, Sorcha Reddy, Muireann Devaney, Alva Munnelly, Aoife McLaughlin. Subs: Kate O’Dowd, Ava Keane, Cathy Harrison, Erin Taheny, Helen Monaghan.



Donegal Women’s League: Caoimhe Brennan, Aoife Kelly, Coilín Hume, Molly Page Alannah Kee, Louise Gallinagh, Danielle Hynd, Aisling Irwin, Ciara McElwaine, Aoife Gallinagh, Megan Havlin. Subs: Helena McGee for Irwin, Holly Canning for L.Gallinagh.