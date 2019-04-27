DONEGAL SOCCER
Declan Boyle's Finn Harps U-17 side back to winning ways against Cavan/Monaghan
Luke Rodden . . . among the goals for Finn Harps
Cavan-Monaghan 3
Finn Harps U-17s 4
After a couple of disappointing results recently the Finn Harps U17s returned to winning ways in a high scoring Elite Northern Section National League game against Cavan-Monaghan at Gortakeegan this afternoon.
Carndonagh lad Luke Rudden scored twice for Declan Boyle’s side while Stephen Black and Jamie Doherty also found the back of the net.
