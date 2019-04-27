Finn Harps U-15s defeat Derry City at The Moss, Drumoghill

The Finn Harps U-15s came out on top in this afternoon’s Northwest derby against Derry City at the Moss in Drumoghill.

Finn Harps U-15s 3-2 Derry City

Harps led 2-0 at the break with Liam Donnelly getting the first goal. However, the hosts should have been further in front after putting together some fine attacking moves.

Derry had a good spell after the break and pulled a goal back from the penalty spot. However, a swift Harps counter attack then saw Republic of Ireland U-15 international Luke McGlynn score a crucial third goal for the hosts.

The home side came very close to making it 4-1 with an effort that was cleared off the Derry goal line. The visitors did pull a second goal back from another spot-kick but Harps held on to bag the three points.

Finn Harps - Eoin McGettigan; Colin Mooney, Noah Barrett, Daniel Dalton, Cuan Lafferty, Mark Mbuil, Luke McGlynn, Jamie Harris, Conor Campbell. Aidan McCloskey, Liam Donnelly.

The Finn Harps U-15s are at home again next Saturday with Cavan-Monaghan providing the opposition in Gweedore.