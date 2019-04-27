Preview of Finn Harps underage games this weekend

Harps U-15s host Derry City at ‘The Moss’

The Finn Harps U-15s return to action against Derry City in a Northwest derby at the Moss in Drumoghill this afternoon (kick-off 2.00). Ahead of the game the Head of the Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh has paid a very special tribute to U15 manager Paul McBride following his family bereavement a fortnight ago.

“It’s been an unbelievably difficult time for Paul and his family. Having spoken to Paul and spending time with his U15 coaches and players this week, I have seen at first hand the total respect there is for him in this group. I learned of all the call and texts to parents and coaches in the midst of his own personal loss. It’s been quite a humbling experience for everyone involved to witness what Paul continued to do at the time of an unbearable loss for him and his extended family. His genuine regard for his coaches and his players welfare will come as no surprise to anyone that knows him well. Clubs in any sport can only hope they come across a coach of this magnitude. We at Finn Harps FC are very grateful to have Paul on our staff and we hope this special strength that he possesses will help support him and his family over the coming weeks, months and years ahead.”

Boyle looking for better Harps U-17 performance

After a disappointing performance and result last weekend against Athlone Town, the Finn Harps U17 team are on the road this morning to play Monaghan Utd-Cavan at Gortakeegan (kick-off 2.00). Harps will be looking for their third away victory of the season but it will be a difficult away match. So said manager Declan Boyle who is looking for a much improved performance from his side after a disappointing display against Athlone Town last Saturday at the Moss in Drumoghill.

“The players have trained well this week and are looking forward to this match and getting three big points. Against Athlone last week we know we didn't perform to the level that is needed. We defended very poorly throughout and as result we were well beaten on the day. The Monaghan match gives us the perfect opportunity and platform to respond in a positive way and put in a good performance and to get back onto winning ways” Boyle said.

In teams news, Boyle will not have Nathan Logue and Jay Doherty due to injuries while and Fionnan Coyle is heading to Israel with the Republic of Ireland U16s for an international four-team tournament that starts on Monday.

“We still have a few players out injured. Nathan Logue has a groin injury, Jay Doherty has a collarbone injury and Fionnan Coyle is not available due to being selected for Paul Osam’s U16 international team squad for tournament in Israel. We would like to congratulate Fionnan on been selected for the U16 International team squad and we wish him well in this tournament” Boyle concluded.