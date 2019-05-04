Donegal Town Rugby Club fund-raising bed push

The 2018/19 season has ended with management happy with how the season went with some good results to build on.

The sponsored car push was a huge success with club members pushing a car from McCaffertys Bar, Letterkenny to Donegal Town. Thanks to all who participated and sponsored. Thanks to DMG motors for providing the transport. Sponsorship will still be accepted from any club member, with funds raised going to continuing improvements of the Holmes facility. Club dinner dance is to be held in the central hotel on Friday the 17th of May.

Best of luck to Victor Kearney in the Ulster Rugby real heros competition. Victor has made the final two - thanks to all who voted. The winner will be announced in May with the winner securing 1000 stg for their club.