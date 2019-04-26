DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Bundoran Ladies

Easter Results - There was fabulous weather and turnout for our Easter Weekend competition ponsored by Olympic Amusements, Bundoran. Congratulations to Nadine Ivers and all the winners over the Bank Hoilday

Results: 1st Nadine Ivers 37 pts.; 2nd Sandra Dunmore 36 pts.; 3rd Ann Maloney 35 pts (b.o.t.); 4 th Jennie Flanagan 35 pts. Back Nine Bernie Gillespie 18 pts.; Front Nine Anne Loughlin 17 pts. Best Sunday - Nadine Ivers; Best Monday -Jennie Flanagan.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 21st was won by Mick Gallagher Jnr (7*) with 41pts bot. The runner up was Brendan Roache Jnr (10*) with 41pts. The gross winner was Con Boyce (3) with 31 gross pts. Third place was Sean McTeague (18*) with 40pts bot. Two's - Johnny Martin, Shane Coll, Shane Sweeney, Mick Gallagher Jnr and Denis Harkin with €21.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The Bevan Cup (Golfer of the Year) will be played for this coming Sunday the 28th.

2019 Doubles Matchplay: All first round ties of the Doubles Matchplay must be completed by this Friday the 26th, all second round ties must be completed by Friday the 7th of June. There will be no extensions, matches not played by the date will be tossed. All matches are to be played from the blue markers.

2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: The entry sheet for the 2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay is available in The Pavilion Golf Shop, the closing date for entries has been extended to Monday the 6th of May.

Donegal Inter Club Fixtures: With just a few weeks to the first GUI qualifying event of the year we also have the Donegal Inter Club fixtures coming up shortly with Rosapenna drawn as follows:

Senior Scratch Matchplay - Rosapenna play winners of Buncrana vs Gweedore (by 13/8/19)

Junior Scratch Matchplay - Rosapenna vs Falcarragh (home & away by 24/6/19)

Donegal League - Rosapenna vs Strabane (home & away by 17/06/19)

Minor League - Rosapenna vs North-West (home & away by 24/06/19)

Over 50s - Rosapenna vs Portsalon (home & away by 25/06/19)

Up coming competitions/events - April

Sunday 28th - Bevan Cup (Golfer of the Year)

McClean wins 2019 Rosapenna Senior Scratch Cup

Malone’s Matthew McClean cruised to an impressive nine-stroke win in the 15th edition of the McGinley Motors sponsored Rosapenna Senior Scratch Cup.

He opened with a six-under 66 on the Sandy Hills links, then followed that up with a three-under 68 on the Old Tom Morris layout to win on nine-under par 134 in perfect conditions at the stunning Co Donegal resort.

The day was calm but overcast and McClean was in a class of his own, leaving Eugene Smith, who now plays out of The Links at Portmarnock, to settle for second on level par after rounds of 73 and 70.

Smith edged out Letterkenny’s Ryan Griffin (70-73) for the runner-up spot with Kirkistown Castle’s Neil Simpson and Co Sligo’s Ruairi O'Connor rounding out the top five.

Round 1 - Sandy Hills Links

Round 2 - Old Tom Morris Links

1st Matthew McClean (Malone) 66 & 68 = 134 (-9)

2nd Eugene Smith (Portmarnock Links) 73 & 70 = 143 (level)

3rd Ryan Griffin (Letterkenny) 70 & 73 = 143 (level)

4th Neil Simpson (Kirkistown Castle) 74 & 73 = 147 (4 over)

5th Ruairi O'Connor (Co Sligo) 75 & 73 = 148 (5 over)

1st Nett James McCormack (Grange) 142 nett

2nd Nett Marty McDermott (Rosapenna) 143 nett

2nd Round gross James McLaughlin (Portumna) 70 gross

Ballyliffin

Monday 22.4.2019 Captain’s Drive-In Scramble: Officers teeing off - Captain, Des Kemmy, President Fr Jim McGonagle, Lady Captain, Gerardine McLaughlin and Lady President Susan McGonagle.

1st. William Joyce (12), Anthony McEleney (8), Seamus McLaughlin (M)(13) Dan Toland (16). 57.1 pts.; 2nd John McGeoghegan (22), Maire Mathews (31), Martin O’Mahoney (11), Paul Walsh (20), 57.6 pts.; 3rd Drew Crumlish (20), Gary McGlinchey (19), Noeleen Gordon (18), Charlie Doherty (4). 58.9 pts.

Sun 21.4.2019 Members Confined: 1st Declan Ferry (5) 42 pts.; 2nd Frank Hands (17) 40 pts; 3rd Kevin McLaughlin (h) (10) 40 pts; Gross Brendan Devlin (0) 37 gr pts.; 4th Shaun Collins (12) 40 pts; Back 9 Martin McConalogue (17) 23 pts. CSS 71.

Sat 20.4.2019 Members Confined: 1st Tommy Logue, (18) 43 pts.; 2nd Niall McLaughlin (H) (21) 43 pts.; 3rd Anthony McEleney (9) 41 pts.; Gross Kealan Quigg (1) 36 gr pts.; 4th Martin O’Connor (17) 41 pts. CSS 70.

Ladies Results

Sun 21.4.2019 Ladies 9 Hole Confined: 0-18 1st Mary McGeoghan 17 pts.; 0-18 2nd Breda McGonigle 16 pts.; 19-28 1st Theresa McLaughlin (JB) 21 pts. (bot).; 19-28 2nd Debbie McConologue 21 pts; 29+ 1st Maire Mathews 23 pts.; 29 + 2nd Anita McCarron 21 pts.

Thurs 18.4.2019 Ladies 9 Hole Confined: 1st Anita McCarron 20 pts.; 2nd Joan Doherty 17 pts.

Tues 18.4.2019 Ladies 18 Hole Confined: 1st Marie Gough 37 pts.; 2nd Molly McCloskey 36 pts.; Gross Mary McGeoghan 21 pts.; Back 9 Theresa McLaughlin (jb) 20 pts. CSS 36 pts.

Fixtures

Fri 26th April & every Friday, members & guests 9 hole scramble from 5 pm.

Sat 27th April, Carndonagh Community School Golf Classic – The Old Links. Visitors €40 p/p & Members €25 p/p. Timesheet in operation. 074 9378100.

Sun 28th April, Members Confined – Glashedy Links.

Sat 18th May, Malin Head Community Golf Classic -The Old Links.

Gaoth Dobhair

The Donegal League team Captain Daniel Ó Gallchóir has a few decisions to make for the second leg of their match with Buncrana GC on Saturday the 4th of May. The first leg at home finished all square last Saturday with two and a half matches each. The wins for the home team came from the Ó Gallchóir brothers Hugh and Cathal Óg, and the rookies Ownie Gallagher and Cian Mc Bride making their Donegal league debut. The half match was gained by another couple young fellas in Seán Ó Dochartaigh and Jamie Ó Dochartaigh. We wish Daniel and his team all the best in their quest to take the spoils on the 4th. The match will start at 2pm.

Last weekend’s competition was Sponsored by Cassidy’s Healthwise Chemist and the honours went to Pól Mac Aoidh (18) with 67, the hours with coach Donal Boyle proving worthwhile. Second place went to Michael O Dwyer (5) on 68 and the Gross went to Mícheál Ó Fearraigh (11) with 81. Fourth place went to Cathal Ó Gallchóir (15) with 70 and the Catergory prize went to Danny Ferry (26) also with 70. The nines went to Andrew Carr (22) and Charlie Sweeney (9) with 34 and 32 respectfully. Next weekends competition will be sponsored by Gweedore Furniture.

Last weeks seniors competition was won by Martin Kelly (17) again, with 40pts he is making a habit of it. Tony Gallagher (23) was second on 39pts and 3rd went to Rory mangan (21) with 37pts bot. The seniors competition will continue every week until the end of May.

The entry sheet for the 4ball betterall matchplay will be on the notice board this weekend so get your entries in good and early.

Letterkenny Ladies

The April Medal (alternative day) was won by Mary Beth McBrearty with 75net (bot), Runner - Up was Lady Captain Angela Bradley and 3rd Vera Kearney also 75 net.

The Arena 7 sponsored competition was won by Marian Keating 34pts. Runner- up again was the Lady Captain Angela Bradley 32pts. (bot) and 3rd Eileen Williamson 32pts.

The Lady Captain had a very successful outing to Rosapenna and by all accounts the ladies enjoyed a great day’s golf followed by an excellent meal and great craic! Cecelia Doran was winner in Category 1 and Evelyn O’Malley topped Category 2. Carmel McGeady recorded a birdie 4 on the 8th and the insufferable ‘Yellow Ball’ competition was won by Cecelia Doran, Marian O’Sullivan and Anne Cannon.

The Easter Weekend Re-Entry competition sponsored by The Lemon Tree Restaurant and Maura Vavanagh and Eileen Bannan was won by Bridget McClafferty with an excellent 38pts. Runner-Up was Mena Breslin 36pts. and Anne Flannery was 3rd with 35pts.

The Front 9 was won by the Lady Captain Angela Bradley 19 pts(bot) and the back 9 was won by Breege McDonagh 16pts (bot).

Letterkenny

The Golfing season in Letterkenny is really getting into the swing of things with two hole in ones being achieved on the course recently. Congratulations to Seamus Patton who scored a Hole-In-One at the 5th hole on 14/04/2019 while taking part in the Voucher Competition - also similiar congratulations to John G Doherty who scored a Hole In-One at the 13th hole on 20/04/2019 while taking part in the Letterkenny Tool Hire Open.

The Ulster Cup team were unlucky making an early exit from the competition at the hands of Ballyclare GC. Ed Margey took his team to Ballyclare where they lost 5 and a half matches to 1 and a half matches. The return match on Sunday 21/0419 was always going to be a difficult task at home for Ed's team. Ballyclare secured victory when they got the required two points to see them through to the next round. Thanks from Ed to all who represented the Club and those who came to practice and a special thanks to Dermot Rainy for all his help and assistance.

The Wednesday Open on 17/04/19 was won by Lawrence Duggan (20.1) with 40 pts. Lawrence had a birdie on the 16th and a combination of 4 pars. Lawrence is becoming a familiar face in the winning enclosure. Derek Wilson (9.8) was runner up with 38 pts (bot) and John G. Doherty took third place (38 pts).

The Good Friday Open was won by Ian Ireland (14.0) with 39 pts. Ian took 10 pars out of the course. Runner up was Frankie McNulty (25.7) with 39 pts. and Kieran Walsh (12.1) was third with 38 pts.

The Letterkenny Tool Hire competition was held on Saturday 20/04/19. There was big turnout and good scores were returned. Enda Mannion won with 2 birdies and 8 pars scoring 41 pts. (bot). John G. Doherty (11.8) was runner up (41pts) and Jack McGarrigle (7.9) was third with 40 pts. Seamus Patton (away) won Gross with 40 pts.

The Easter Sunday Competition was won by Liam Rodgers (27.9) getting 11 bogeys and scoring 39 pts. Michael Collum (6.2) was runner up with 37 pts. (bot) and Darragh Walsh (12.2) was third (37pts). Don Ponsonby (6.0) won Gross with 36 pts.

The Easter Monday Bank Holiday Open was won by Cian Page (18.2) with 2 birdies (on the 1st and the 11th ) and 7 pars scoring 44 pts. Runner up was Ian Vance (26.8) with 39 pts. and third was Adrian Daly (16.2) with 38 pts.

The Cat 4 Monday Competition on 15/04/19 was won by Josef Dadon with 18 pts. over 9 holes.

For overseas visitors who come to Donegal regularly there is a very good deal of Overseas Membership for €160.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Results for the Easter Eggs Competition played last week: 1ú Mairéad Harkin, 39 points; 2ra Frances Sweeney 38 points BOT; 3ú Kathleen Doherty 38 points; Front 9 Marie Kelly 20 points; Back 9 Deirdre Gallagher 20 points. 2’s Kathleen Doherty and Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill. SS 70.

Comhghairdeachas leis na buaiteoirí uilig agus tá súil agam gur bhain siad sult as na ciseáin dheasa! Next Wednesday 1 May, Lá Bealtaine, beidh Teach Jack ar an Ghlaisigh ag déanamh urraíocht ar an chomórtas. There will be a draw at 10.30 and another at 4.30.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies will host an Open Competition sponsored by O’Donnells Chemist on Wednesday 8 May. Looking forward to seeing ladies from other clubs.

Dunfanaghy

Ryder Cup Captain, Paul McGinley and Joe Bedford from Paul McGinley Golf Course Design met with club Captain, Greenkeeper and members of the Dunfanaghy Committee to give advice on course improvements.

Dunfanaghy Golf Club would like to express it’s gratitude to Paul and Joe for taking time out of their busy schedules to make the trip and offer such helpful advice that will benefit the club for years to come.

Gents April Monthly Medal: Sunday 21st April - 1st Patrick McGinley (13) 43 pts BOT; 2nd Carlos O’Reilly (11) 43 pts; Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 37 pts; 3rd Anthony Gallagher (14) 39 pts BOT; Front Nine: Pat O’Neill (23) 24 pts; Back Nine: Patrick Hunter (19) 23 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Open Single Stableford: Saturday 20th April - 1st Colm Donaghy (14) 41 pts; 2nd Roger Green (12) 40 pts; Gross: Richard Armstrong (4) Belvoir 35 pts BOT; 3rd John Boyle (11) Portmarnock 39 pts BOT; Front Nine: Connie Ferry (19) Falcarragh 24 pts; Back Nine: Jim Kelly (18) Armagh 22 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts

Gents Open Stableford: Wednesday 17th April -1st Connie Ferry (19) 39 pts; 2nd Neil McGinley (12) 38 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

GET INTO GOLF FOR WOMEN: A Get into Golf for women project starts on Sunday the 27th April at the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club at 7.00 p.m.

Women are invited to try their hand at Golf with no obligation for the summer months, equipment and balls will be provided all that the participants need to bring are non slip footwear.

On Sunday the 27th after registration the participants will be invited to hit some balls on the course under the watchful eye of Darragh McGowan a 2 handicapper and a qualified coach. The following Sunday golf lessons are offered by a professional Golf Instructor.

If you can't make it on the 27th do come along on the 5th May at 5.45 for the lessons.

On Mondays established golfers will accompany the beginners on the course for 5 or 9 holes. All welcome to come and Give it a Go.

Portsalon

A hectic Easter Weekend on the course with the weather mostly contributing to making it an enjoyable experience, barring some exceptionally high winds on Easter Monday. More than 200 visiting golfers joined Portsalon members to contest our competitions across the long Bank Holiday weekend as the golfing season begins to kick into gear.

Easter Saturday Ladies & Gents Open – Stableford - Gents: Winner: Shaun Kelly (10) – 44 pts; Runner-up: Daniel Shields (9) – 42 pts BOT; Gross: Sean Hensey (6) – 34 gross pts; Third: Paul Armstrong Jnr (17) – 42 pts. CSS: 72

Ladies - Winner: Marion Overend (18) - 41pts BOT; Runner-up: Roisin McCormack (15) - 41pts; Third: Deirdre Hensey (19) - 38pts BOT; Front Nine: Claire Mc Gonagle (6) - 22pts; Back Nine: Vera Kearney (20) - 20pts; Visitor's Prize: Martina No Chochlain (Edmonstown, 16) - 35pts BOT. CSS 73 (38 pts)

Easter Sunday Ladies & Gents Members Stableford

Gents - Winner: Joe Logan (14) – 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Noel Fisher (16) – 40 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy (6) – 34 gross pts; Third: Shaun Campbell (19) – 40 pts. CSS: 71

Ladies: Winnner: Pamela Clinton-McDermott (15) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Dana Clinton (11) – 37 pts. CSS: 74

Easter Monday Gents Open Stableford: Winner: Darragh McCallin (12) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Charlie Hickland (24) – 37 pts; Gross: Joe Coyle (6) – 30 gross pts; Third: Denver Kirk (24) – 35 pts

Team Golf: As we head into May it becomes 'Team Golf Season' with the many and varied GUI and Donegal Inter-County competitions about to kick-off. We wish all our team captains and their players well in representing Portsalon Golf Club and, fingers crossed, for some it will last long into the summer! Captains are asked to let the PRO know of any upcoming matches, results or general info on their teams if they'd like to have it included in the weekly notes or via our social media channels. Relevant contact details available via Darragh in club shop.

Paul McGinley Visit: We were delighted to have Paul McGinley here on Saturday afternoon to inspect the ongoing development work being undertaken. Fresh from the Masters at Augusta National with Sky Sports, Paul and his design team walked the course with Links Superintendent Johnny Shields, Club Manager Daragh Lyons, Captain Pat O'Neill and Vice-Captain Stephen Connolly.

The new tee-boxes on the third hole received wholesale approval from the European Ryder Cup-winning skipper and talks on the next phase are ongoing.