Horgan looking for players to get mentally tough for Sligo Rovers game

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has thrown down the gauntlet and has challenged his players ahead of Friday night’s with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds. (Kick-off 7.45)

The Harps boss was speaking in the aftermath of Monday evening’s 2-0 defeat by St Patrick’s Athletic in Finn Park. He wants his players to grow up and get mentally tough.

Harps have just two points from their draws with Dundalk and St Patricks Athletic.Monday evening’s defeat was their tenth in-a-row.

These included a 2-1 defeat by Sligo in Finn Park; back at the beginning of March.

Harps did avenge that defeat earlier this month with a 2-1 extra-time win over Sligo in the EA Cup, also in Finn Park.

Mark Coyle and Stephen Doherty - on his debut in a senior shirt - scored for Harps. Doherty netted the winner in extra-time. Daniel Reilly hit the Sligo goal to force the additional time.

But that 2-1 win is Harps’ only win of the season. .

“Mentally they have got to grow up and to be fair a couple of them that were here a couple of years ago have got a lot tougher mentally. .

“It is a tough changing room at the moment.

“But they need to grow up and be mentally tough and strong and dig out a result and maybe not necessarily playing well, just dig out a result.”

The Harps boss admitted it does get more difficult with each defeat. He also acknowledge that they face a significant challenge on Friday night in the Showgrounds.

“We have to go away to Sligo who are going very well and they are going a lot better than the time they met us here in the last round.”

Sligo held Cork City to a 0-0 draw in Turner’s Cross on Monday.

“The Showgrounds is a difficult place to go. But no better place to turn it around. We've got to try, that is all we can do.”

“But our lads need to be mentally stronger to get something out of Sligo because physically and football wise Sligo will ask serious questions of us.”

It was the same old story for Harps on Monday evening as it has been all season. They created plenty of scoring opportunities but failed to take them.

And as has been the case all season since those two early draws, Harps have matched their opponents for long stretches in games, but ending up with nothing at the end of play.

On Monday night against St Patricks was no different. Nathan Boyle, in the first half, and before Conor Clifford scored the Dubliners opening goal on 37 minutes, missed a gilt edged opportunity when through one and one with the keeper.

And Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle and Boyle again all had good chances for the equaliser in the second half and before St Patrick’s Mikey Drennan converted from the spot. The penalty was awarded after Keith Cowan was deemed to have fouled Gary Shaw inside the box.

“It is the same old story and I don't want to sound repetitive but we need something to fall for us,” said Horgan

“The second goal or the penalty was no penalty. If we were away from home it would never be given and am I blaming the referee, no.

“We had a penalty at the other end when there was a handball when we were 2-0 down and it wasn’t given

“We need something to fall for us and when you are down you are down. We needed a penalty to be given to us not against us.

“We need to get a penalty. We need an own goal or for Pat's or whoever to have a man sent off.

“But Pat’s are a quality team as are all teams this league. In fairness to Conor Clifford he hit the post from a cutback before he scored. Should we have learned from that? We didn't. Do we take some of the blame for not seeing that? We do.

“We got a warning when he hit the post and he struck one in the same corner. It was a great strike. They were the better side as are most sides but nothing is falling our way.

“Is that me whinging? I'm not. It is probably reality. We need something to turn very soon.”