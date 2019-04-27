Lifford Strabane AC round-up

We had mid-week racing action from club athlete Seamus McAteer. McAteer took to the start line of the Atlanfish Bay Road 5K promoted by City of Derry Spartans AC in Derry, on Wednesday April 17 and solo club athlete at this road race, finishing in a time of 24:17.

Saturday April 20, The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge was the venue for 7 senior Lifford Strabane AC athletes. This hilly course with the option of 7mile or 10mile routes skirt along the Wild Atlantic Way making it a very scenic run on a good day before the closing two miles being held on the beach which proves to be very difficult on tired legs. This race had over 1500 runners /walkers at the starting line.

Making their return to racing, Lifford Strabane AC athletes James Stevenson placed 19th overall, first club finisher in a superb time of 65:57 alongside his training partner Bill Duncan placing 20th overall in a great time of 66:13! Liam Cleary’s racing form continues with another great run to finish in 72:49, John Coyle 76:44, Sean Carlin 77:18, Dominic Carlin 88:36.

Sean Michael Morris opted for the 7 mile course, finished in a time of 95:59.

Save the Date - Club Fundraiser

Friday 26th April, The club will hold a quiz in Maggie’s Tavern, St. Johnston. Commencing at 8:30pm €5 per head. This will be the first of a few events to be held to raise funds for the club.

Saturday 4th May, The second annual Lifford Strabane AC Throws Fest takes place on Saturday 4th May. With the countdown well and truly on, entries can be made by e-mailing liffordstrabaneac@gmail.com while enquiries can be made by e-mailing seanbodonnell@gmail.com

The closing date for entries is midnight of Wednesday 24th April 2019.

There will be a full programme of throwing events - Discus, Hammer, Javelin and Shot catering for Juvenile, Youth, Junior, Senior and Masters athletes (starting at u13 for Javelin and Shot and at u14 for Hammer and Discus)

Entry fees are €5 per event

Sunday 12th May,

Strabane Lifford Half Marathon

Anyone interesting in getting involved with assisting with Juvenile Training on a Monday night from 6:30pm can they contact any committee member to express their interest.