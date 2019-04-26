MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: ‘Winning is everything’ mentality in all sports

Against a backdrop of increasing childhood obesity, the physical benefits of sports participation are clear. Kids today need to move more, and being on a team or involved in a sport is a great way to stay healthy.

At the same time the drop-off rates of kids participating in sports is increasing year after year. As sports organisations continue to study the numbers and reflect on how to deal with why the kids are leaving in such large numbers, are they really facing up to what is the real reason?

Vince Lombardi, an American football player and successful coach, said: “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” and Knute Rockne, himself an American football player and successful coach with Notre Dame, suggested that “show me a gracious loser and I’ll show you a failure”.

Both men were in charge of highly trained athletes who were brought to their teams to be successful so losing was never an option. It was said that both men ruled with an iron fist, there way was the only way. Professional sport is like that, it’s a business and failure is not accepted by those who back their teams with their hard earned cash. High level sport is not about the taking part, it’s only about success.

But has that sort of philosophy crept into kids’ sports? Has the ideology of the likes of Lombardi, Knute and many others become part and parcel of the modern coaching practices? Have those looking after amateur teams, both adult and underage, bought into the ‘winning is the only thing’ philosophy?

It could be argued that both men came from a different time and their approach was a sign of the times. Arsene Wenger, one of the most successful managers of the Premiership, concluded that “at a young age winning is not the most important thing, the most important thing is to develop creative and skilled players with good confidence”. His approach was certainly different but his ability to get the best out of those around him was never in doubt.

But which approach is used in underage structures today? What culture has been developed through sporting organisations that has seen the drop-out rates go to an all-time high? There are reports which suggest there are a number of reasons for this drop-out> While the majority of coaches have a positive effect on those they look after, there are coaches or managers who have a more aggressive nature and can portray that in their approach to their duties. This can have a negative effect on those they coach, affecting their self-esteem, confidence and their ability to develop into the players that maybe another approach can get them too.

If children are only identified by the sport they participate in and not who they are, it can affect their self-esteem. When their team wins they normally feel good about themselves because of the recognition that comes with that, but when the team loses many are unable to handle that negativity and this can have a huge affect on their mental health and, of course, their self confidence takes a blow for the worst.

Other suggestions that come from these reports commissioned by sporting organisations would suggest that the over bearing parent can have a negative effect on the way the child may look at sport. We have all seen the mother or father that kicks every ball or goes through every moment of the game with their child but some may be reliving their youth through their own child and with most children only looking to make their parents proud and happy of them, they go through everything just to keep the parent happy and maybe it’s not really what the kid wants to do and not really who the child is.

There is also the pressure to perform. While that might be fine with adults asking young players to sustain a certain level for training and for playing which is not realistic. At the end of the day they have to be children first, their participation in sport should be more about development, getting to play sport with their friends and learning disciplines like team work, respect, humility and the most important one, to have fun.

Our society’s obsession with sports puts a premium on athletes and athleticism, which can imbue young athletes with an inflated sense of self. The obsession with social media where every experience is put up for the world to see can inflate egos and give them a false sense of what is real and what is important; many can lose the sense of empathy, lack humility and look down on those who don’t have the same commitment to sport. However, when things go wrong their whole world blows up in their face and with maybe no support to get them through that hard time, the affect can have dire consequences.

As someone who has played and being involved in many different sports in my lifetime, there is nothing better. The skills that you derive from being involved in sport can get you through both the good times and the bad, but there has to be a happy medium and sporting organisations have a duty of care to make sure that kids and young athletes are treated in a way that has a positive affect on their health and well-being.

In the words of Lionel Messi “there are more important things in life than winning or losing a game.”