Donegal U-17s ready for tough Ulster Championship test against Tyrone on Saturday

Donegal minor footballers step into the Ulster Championship ring this Saturday evening when they face Tyrone in Sean MacCumhaill Park. (Throw-in 6 pm)

The game is a repeat of last season’s first round meeting, also in Ballybofey. Tyrone, the then reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions, put Donegal to the sword in that tie. They won pulling up winning by 14 points, 5-12 to 1-10, to send Donegal down the qualifier route.

Tyrone subsequently surrendered their Ulster crown to Monaghan in the Ulster final while Donegal lost to Monaghan in the first round of the qualifiers, also in Ballybofey.

Senan Rooney and Eric Carr are the only members of this year’s Donegal squad that started last year’s meeting while Jamie Grant saw action from the bench.

“We went out to win all our games in the minor league, we wanted to be competitive in all our games,” said team mentor, Sean Clerkin, this week.

“We played Fermanagh the first day in Ballyshannon. They were very short due to St Michaels, Enniskillen’s involvement in the MacRory Cup.

“Then we had Tyrone next and they beat us by two points in Strabane. They were the better team and deserved to win and then we played Sligo in Ballybofey. It was a good Sligo team and they beat us by a point in a good game and then we played Cavan in our last game, also in Ballybofey, and we won handy enough.”

Tyrone, who defeated Monaghan the weekend before last, to win the Jim McGuigan, Ulster U-17 Minor Football League, are also much changed.

When the sides met in the Ulster Minor football league back in March, Tyrone came out on top by two points, 1-11 to 1-9.

“Tyrone were the better side on the day and deserved to win. They were without the Omagh CBS boys that day and they were also without big Michael McGleenan,” said Clerkin.

Overall Donegal had a mixed league campaign with big wins over Fermanagh and Cavan and defeats at the hands of Tyrone and Sligo and failed to qualify for the latter stages of the league for the first time in years.

“We had two tough games that were good challenges and two games where the opposition wasn’t as strong and it gave us an opportunity to look at players.

“We used a good few players in the league, in the region of 26/27 players played for us in the league.

“The good thing about the league is that it gives you an opportunity to have a good look at players and after the league we have a fair idea of our best 15 to 22 which was always the goal at the start of the year.”

The squad has been added to in recent weeks with a number of players from this season’s Donegal U-16 squad, defeated by Derry in the Buncrana Cup, being drafted in by manager Gary Duffy.

Cian Rooney, Drew McKinney, David Boyle and Christopher Mulligan have been added to the squad and and we have another one or two we want to look at.

“They are all quality players but their fitness and conditioning may not be up to the level of the rest of the squad. So hopefully we will get a run in the championship to bring those players on.”

Tyrone defeated Monaghan in the league final 1-17 to 1-10 after extra time, the weekend before last after winning their four games in the group stages.

And on the back of that and the fact that they have already beaten Donegal in the league will come to Ballybofey on Saturday evening as firm favourites.

“In the last few years the team that has won the league has won the championship and you cannot beat winning. It is hard to beat a team that knows how to win.

“They were five or six points down against Monaghan in the league final and they picked it up in the second half and drew the match in normal time and won easily in extra-time.”

But the Donegal management are happy that preparations have gone well and Donegal are in fine fettle ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

“Preparations have been good. We’ve had a good run at it in the last few weeks. We didn't qualify for the later stages of the league which gave us a little more time to work on how we want the team to play and the different systems and the different roles we want players to play.”

Donegal have a number of injury worries with Gaoth Dobhair’s Eoin De Burca and St Michael’s Carlos O’ Reilly very doubtful.

“Eoin De Burca is carrying a knee injury and at this stage is probably 50/50 and it is a similar story with Carlos O’Reilly. Carlos got a knock on the shin at the weekend and it is bruised and very sore.”

The winners of Saturday’s game advance to the Ulster semi-final while it is the Qualifiers road for the vanquished.