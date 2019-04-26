Donegal boys among the scorers as Irish edge out Welsh in eight goal thriller

The Republic of Ireland side closed their season with a 5-3 defeat of Wales in the Centenary Cup in a thrilling game at Home Farm FC on Thursday night



Republic of Ireland 5-3 Wales

Brandon Bermingham (10, 35), Daragh Ellison (67), Corey McBride (78), Ross Tierney (93) Lee Jenkins (54, 82), Bobby Beaumont (60)

Holders the Republic of Ireland had finally relinquished their hold on the Centenary Shield last week when they went down 3-1 to Northern Ireland in Belfast, a result that clinched the title for the northern boys.

However to end the season on a high with a defeat of Wales, their first win of the four game series, gave William O’Connor’s side a boost.

Josh Honohan (St. Francis College, Rochestown) captained the side that saw two late replacements introduced as Gearóid Mulligan (Summerhill College, Sligo) replaced Dónal Higgins (Yeats College, Galway) and Jack O’Connor (St. Louis CS, Kiltimagh) came in for Jake Ellis (Oatland’s College, Dublin)

Ireland dominated the opening half with local lad Ross Tierney of St. Aidan’s CBS, Whitehall catching the eye and they had taken a two goal lead by the break with Brandon Bermingham (St. Mary’s DS, Drogheda) netting both of the goals.

The first from the penalty spot on ten minutes after he was taken down in the box by goalkeeper Eric Green.

The second arrived with ten minutes remaining in the half and like the first goal it was set up by a sublime through pass from the lively Ross Tierney.

Wales made four changes for the second half and their positive start saw them level by the hour mark.

Central defenders skipper Lee Jenkins and Bobby Beaumont grabbed the goals with both coming from well delivered free kicks into the Ireland box by Jake Hampton.

St. Eunan’s grad Daragh Ellison restored the home advantage seven minutes later with a cool finish at the back post after Colin Kelly’s free kick and beaten the Wales back line.

Substitute Corey Mc Bride went on to stretch the lead to 4-2 on 78 minutes after he latched on to a loose ball and beat Gardiner when his free kick came off the Wales defensive wall.

The visitors hit back quickly and Jenkins struck home, his second of the game from another Hampton free with ten minutes remaining.

But Tierney competed the scoring, in time added on, when a goalkeeping mistake presented him with an unguarded goal and he duly stroked the ball home.



REPUBLIC OF IRELAND | Jamie Cleary (Drimnagh Castle CBS), Matthew O’Reilly (Midleton CBS), Keith Carter (Coláiste Choilm, Swords), Josh Honohan Capt. (St. Francis College, Rochestown), Daragh Ellison (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny); Niall O’Keeffe (De La Salle College, Waterford) Brandon Bermingham (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Colin Kelly (St. Joseph’s College, Galway), Jack Doherty (Carndonagh Community School), Ross Tierney (St. Aidan’s CBS, Whitehall), James Clarke (Boyne Community School, Trim)

SUBS USED | Lee McLaughlin (Carndonagh Community School) for O’Reilly (HT), Corey McBride (Carndonagh Community School) for Clarke (58), Reece Murphy (Wexford CBS) for Carter (71), Adam Lynch (Summerhill College) for Kelly (90)

SUBS NOT USED | David Odumosu (O’Fiaich College, Dundalk), Jack O’Connor (St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh), Gearóid Mulligan (Summerhill College, Sligo).

MANAGEMENT | William O’CONNOR, Head Coach (Balbriggan Community College), John McSHANE, Assistant Coach (Dublin Oak Academy, Bray), Ollie HORGAN, Performance Analyst (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Derek O’BRIEN, Equipment Manager (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor).

WALES | Eric Green; Toby Vickery, Bobby Beaumont, Lee Jenkins (Capt.), Oliver Lanceley, Dylan Rhys Jones. Telor Williams, Scott Butler, Joe Dyer, Jake Hampson, Tristan Jenkins.

SUBS USED | Shaun Gardiner for Green, Jack Wilson for Dyer, Jack Pascoe for T Jenkins, Charlie Caton for Lanceley (all HT).

CENTENARY SHIELD RESULTS

MD1 | Thursday, March 7 | Northern Ireland 1-0 Scotland | Crusaders FC | Kick Off 3pm

MD2 | Friday, March 8 | England 0-1 Wales | Slough Town FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD3 | Thursday, March 14 | Wales 0-1 Northern Ireland | Aberystwyth Town FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD4 | Friday, March 22 | Scotland 0-2 England | Inveririe Loco FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD5 | Thursday, March 28 | Scotland 1-1 Republic of Ireland | Ayr United FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD6 | Friday, April 5 | England 0-0 Northern Ireland | Redditch United FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD7 | Thursday, April 11 | Wales 1-2 Scotland | Cefn Druids FC | Kick Off 7pm

MD8 | Friday, April 12 | Republic of Ireland 0-2 England | Dalymount Park | Kick Off 7pm

MD9 | Thursday, April 18 | Northern Ireland 3-1 Republic of Ireland | Queens University | Kick Off 6pm

MD10 | Thursday, April 25 | Republic of Ireland 5-3 Wales | Home Farm FC | Kick Off 7pm