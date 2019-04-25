Finn Harps launch 50th celebrations of entry to League of Ireland

Finn Harps F.C. os celebrating the 50th anniversary of the clubs entry into the League of Ireland this year, and to mark the milestone, are hosting a celebration Dinner in Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey on Saturday August 17.Here are Finn Harps legendary goal scorers Brendan Bradley, Con McLaughlin and Kevin McHugh got together to launch the start of the celebrations.

It will be a night to celebrate not only the milestone, but, to pay tribute to past players who have represented the club during those fifty years. On the night rare video footage will be shown along with interviews with some of the players who have represented Finn Harps. It will be an ideal night for past players and supporters to mix and recall past matches, memories and players from the fifty years.

There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale. Details of how to obtain your tickets for this event will be released shortly.