Donegal's Padraig Doherty part of GPA roadshow to promote Christy Ring Cup

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) continues a roadshow to promote the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard, Christy Ring and Joe McDonagh Cups this time visiting Cloyne GAA – the home club of Christy Ring.

Next year marks the fifteen-year anniversary of the competition which has contributed significantly to the development of hurling and provided a pathway of progression to many counties in recent years.

Following on from Kildare’s success in 2018, who will again compete for the cup along with Derry, Donegal, Down, London, Meath, Roscommon and Wicklow along with a coveted place in the final in Croke Park and the ultimate prize of promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020.

This afternoon saw players from the eight counties playing in the 2019 Christy Ring competition come together to help raise the profile of the competition, its heritage and its players and to host a hurling skills session with children from the area.

The Christy Ring Cup is named in honour of the former Cork hurler whose league and championship career spanned 24 years and claimed eight All-Ireland medals. This year marks 40 years since Ring’s death and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of all time. The event was held in Cloyne, the home club of Christy Ring, bringing the cup back to the area where it originated. The event aimed to tie the history and culture of the competition to the players who are competing in it today. Cloyne GAA Chairman, Timmy O’Sullivan hosted the group on the day.

Speaking about the event Paul Flynn, CEO at the GPA said, “The GPA have three main pillars player welfare, player development and player representation. Under representation promoting our players and our games is of the upmost importance to us. We are delighted to be working with the teams competing in the Christy Ring cup to promote this exciting competition. To have the cup back in Christy’s home club is really special and we look forward to the kick off of the competition this summer.”

Padraig Doherty of Donegal Hurling said: “The Christy Ring is a competition that I take pride in competing in and representing my county. It is our first ever year in this competition and we’re excited to get stuck in. The tiered system is a very good model. Every year you have a realistic chance of competing in, if not winning, a championship. Getting that chance to progress through the levels is also a massive and provides the rewards if you’re successful.”

This is the third event of a roadshow to kick off the new season hurling competitions for the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup Competitions. Each of the cups will visit their name sake club locations along with the representatives from each team competing in that tier.

The first game of the Christy Ring competition begins with Down against Derry in Ballycran on Saturday 11th May. Donegal play Wicklow at home on Sunday May 12.

The official launch of the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup competitions will take place on Thursday 9th May in Croke Park.