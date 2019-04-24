DONEGAL SOCCER
Holders Finn Harps to take on Sligo Rovers in Showgrounds in U-17 Mark Farren Cup
In the SSE Airtricity U-17 Mark Farren Cup, Champions Finn Harps will travel to The Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers in the opening round of the competition whilst Carlow-Kilkenny will travel to Waterford.
In the SSE Airtricity U-19 Enda McGuill Cup 2018 Champions Bohemians have received a Bye to the Second Round of the competition whilst Drogheda United will travel to Shamrock Rovers in the First Round.
Finn Harps have received a bye in the opening round.
FULL DRAW
SSE Airtricity U-19 Enda McGuill Cup - First Round Draw
Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers
Wexford v Waterford
Monaghan-Cavan FP v Sligo Rovers
Athlone Town v Galway United
Kerry v Cobh Ramblers
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United
Byes: Bohemians, Cabinteely, Cork City, Derry City, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Limerick, Longford Town, St. Patrick's Athletic, UCD.
All fixtures set to be played on 6/7 May.
SSE Airtricity U-17 Mark Farren Cup - First Round Draw
Drogheda United v Cabinteely
Limerick v Cork City
Shelbourne v Dundalk
Longford Town v Athlone Town
Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps
U.C.D. v St. Patrick's Athletic
Waterford v Carlow-Kilkenny
Byes: Bohemians, Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers, Derry City, Galway United, Kerry, Monaghan-Cavan FP, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford.
All fixtures set to be played between May 6 and May 27 due to the UEFA Under-17 European Championships.
