Holders Finn Harps to take on Sligo Rovers in Showgrounds in U-17 Mark Farren Cup

In the SSE Airtricity U-17 Mark Farren Cup, Champions Finn Harps will travel to The Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers in the opening round of the competition whilst Carlow-Kilkenny will travel to Waterford.

In the SSE Airtricity U-19 Enda McGuill Cup 2018 Champions Bohemians have received a Bye to the Second Round of the competition whilst Drogheda United will travel to Shamrock Rovers in the First Round.

Finn Harps have received a bye in the opening round.

FULL DRAW

SSE Airtricity U-19 Enda McGuill Cup - First Round Draw

Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers

Wexford v Waterford

Monaghan-Cavan FP v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Galway United

Kerry v Cobh Ramblers

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United

Byes: Bohemians, Cabinteely, Cork City, Derry City, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Limerick, Longford Town, St. Patrick's Athletic, UCD.

All fixtures set to be played on 6/7 May.

SSE Airtricity U-17 Mark Farren Cup - First Round Draw

Drogheda United v Cabinteely

Limerick v Cork City

Shelbourne v Dundalk

Longford Town v Athlone Town

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps

U.C.D. v St. Patrick's Athletic

Waterford v Carlow-Kilkenny

Byes: Bohemians, Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers, Derry City, Galway United, Kerry, Monaghan-Cavan FP, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford.

All fixtures set to be played between May 6 and May 27 due to the UEFA Under-17 European Championships.