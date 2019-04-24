BRIAN MCENIFF COLULMN: Good weekend for Bundoran in Donegal All County League

First of all commiserations with the Donegal Ladies on their defeat by Galway in the league semi-final on Saturday.

Despite the defeat it has still been a good league campaign for the ladies.

It was very much a rebuilding job for Maxi Curran and his management team. Maxi blooded a lot of young players in the league and to finish in the top four was a good achievement.

Their focus now will switch to the championship and defending their Ulster crown. They play Tyrone early in June so they have a bit of time to prepare.

On the domestic scene, the club leagues are moving along nicely and a double round of games were played over the weekend.

I was at Bundoran’s two games at home to MacCumhaills on Friday evening and away to Glenswilly on Sunday.

The turned out to be very positive outings for the club with two wins.

They got off to a great start against MacCumhaills and were well in control of the game. But they conceded a goal before half-time and it turned into a bit of battle in the second half before we eventually won it.

MacCumhaills were without Oisin Gallen, which was disappointing in one way, because I was looking forward to seeing him play.

I think he is a very exciting talent and a really great prospect. On the other hand wearing my Bundoran hat I was probably glad he wasn’t playing.

I had a cup of tea with three great MacCumhaills stalwarts at half-time namely Andy Curran, Bernard Lafferty and Eugene Gallagher. They are great supporters of the club and three great GAA stalwarts and it was really nice to see them.

Bundoran played Glenswilly on Sunday in Glenswilly. Again we (Bundoran) played very well in the first half but only led by three points at half-time.

But Michael Murphy made his presence felt in the second half. He kicked points for fun and we found ourselves behind in the middle of the half.

But fair play to Paul Brennan, though not a 100% fit, he came on with about ten minutes to go and had a big influence. He set up a point for Jamie Brennan and then scored a scorcher of a goal and had a hand in a second goal that clinched the win.

Four points is a good return from the double round of fixtures and put us in a much healthier situation in the league than when we got up on Friday morning.

There is no getting away from it Michael Murphy is a fantastic footballer and whatever about at county level he is unmarkable at club level.

He is the whole package. He has got everything, power, skill and a great brain for the game. He really does make Glenswilly tick and we are so lucky as a county to have such a talented footballer.

Finally before we leave Glenswilly, a big thanks to Mick Murphy, Michael’s father, for his and the club’s hospitality on Sunday and the ladies that looked after us with a welcome cup of tea. All in all it was a good day for Bundoran in Glenswilly on Sunday.

Finally, this week all the best to Gary Duffy and the Donegal U-17 minor team in their championship meeting with Tyrone, in Ballybofey, on Saturday evening.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack