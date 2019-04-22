Buncrana goals give them first win of season over Four Masters

John Campbell, Oisin Hegarty and Darach O’Connor scored the goals for Buncrana who came from behind to claim a first win of the season against Four Masters at the Scarvey on Sunday afternoon.

Buncrana……….4-8

Four Masters … 2-8



Nine points down after 20 minutes Buncrana hit three goals in a matter of minutes in the middle of the second quarter to turn this tie on its head.

Four Masters, who got their first win of the season on Friday night against Glenfin in Tirconaill Park, got off to a flying start and led 2-4 to 0-1 after 20 minutes. Conor Rooney, Kevin McBrearty and Cathal Canavan scored the points for the Masters and Thomas McGowan netted two goals.

But goals from Oisin Hegarty, Darach O’Connor and John Campbell and points from Harry Doherty and Campbell had the locals back in the game and they led by a point at the break, 3-2 to 2-4.

The locals piled on the heat in the second half and outscored the Masters 1-6 to 0-4 with Campbell netting goal number four early in the half to set the Inishowen men on their way to an eagerly awaited win.



BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Bruce Waldron, JP McKenna; Oisin O'Flaherty, Noel McLaughlin, Ben Doherty; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle; Adrian Doherty, Darach O'Connor, Oisin Hegarty,; Ben Bradley, John Campbell, Oisin Doherty..

Sub: Ryan Curran.



FOUR MASTERS; Martin Cassidy; Dylan Kennedy, Kevin Breslin, Brian Fegan; Cathal Canavan, Conor Rooney, Caolan Loughney; Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty; Emmet Doogan, Aaron McCrea, Conor McDaid; Thomas McGowan, Patrick Reid, Sean Kennedy.