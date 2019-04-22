Letterkenny Gaels much too strong for Naomh Padraig, Lifford

Letterkenny Gaels recorded a facile win over Lifford at a sun-kissed Páirc na nGael on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Gaels 4-14

Naomh Padraig Lifford 2-3



Lifford started brightest with a well worked goal which was finished by Daniel Lindsay to cancel out an early Sean Mc Donagh point for the hosts. Brendan O’Brien and Ronan Frain(2) notched points for Gaels with Lifford responding with 2 scores from Daniel Lindsay.

Gaels then started to turn things up a gear with a fine solo goal from Ronan Frain and further points from Ciaran Kilfeather(2) and Mark Hunter(2) - one of which was a lovely score from out on the sideline and a this was followed by a rare point from wing back Anthony Diver.

Lifford centre-half-back Johnny Mahon then responded with a fine score from out on the wing after a well worked run through the middle. Ciaran Cannon rounded off the scoring with another well finished goal for the home side.

Half-time score ‪2-8 to 1-3‬

Ciaran Kilfeather started the second half with a great point. Letterkenny Gaels wing back Sean Mc Donagh then joined the scoring act with 3 fines scores with a Ronan Frain point added quickly after.

Daniel Lindsay was first to react for an opportunist goal from a shot for a point from Lifford which dropped short.

Ciaran Kilfeather finished off a Ciaran Cannon run with a good low finish to the net. Ciaran cannon then added a goal of his own, his 2nd of the game to cap of a fine display. Anthony Diver then added his 2nd score after a great counter attacking move to complete the games scoring.



Lifford scorers - Daniel Lindsay (2-2) Johnny Mahon (0-1)

Letterkenny Gaels - Ciaran Kilfeather (1-2) Ciaran Cannon (2-0) Sean Mc Donagh (0-4) Anthony Diver (0-2) Ronan Frain (1-3) Mark Hunter (0-2) Brendan O’Brien (0-1)

Referee: Gerard McHugh (Naomh Mhuire)