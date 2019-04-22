Paddy Dolan stars for St Marys, Convoy in big win over Downings

Paddy Dolan hit two goals and four points as St Mary’s proved far to strong for Downings in Convoy on Sunday afternoon.



St Mary’s (Convoy) …… 3-12

Downings ……………….2-7



Conor McNulty scored the other goal for the winners who led by two points at half-time, 2-4 to 1-5, before going on to completely dominate the second period as the outscored Downings 1-8 to 1-2.

Eric Roberts got the visitors off to a dream start with a goal, the game’s first score, but stunned St Mary’s responded with a fine point from James Kee and McNulty’s goal. And they were on their way shortly after when Dolan converted from the penalty spot for goal number two. Lorcan Connor kept the visitors afloat with three points while Johnny Toye and Dolan raised white flags for the locals.

John Toye, Joseph.Mc Gill free and Laurence Mc Mulllan scored points on the resumption before Dolan sunk the dagger with a super goal after a great run from deep. St Mary's were now 3-9 to 1-5 in front and cruising.

Downings to their credit never game up and Oisin Boyce got in for a goal and Roberts knocked over two points.

But the day belonged to St Mary’s who finished with points from Dolan, Emmet Patterson and Peter Blake.



ST MARY’S SCORERS: Patrick Dolan 2-4 , Conor McNulty 1-0, John Toye 0-3, James Kee, Emmet Patterson Laurence McMullan, Joseph McGill, Peter Blake 0-1 each

DOWNINGS SCORES: Eric Roberts 1-1, Lorcan Connor 0-5, Oisin Boyce 1-0 Chris Carr 0-1.