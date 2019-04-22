Burt win local derby clash with Naomh Colmcille to go top of Division Three

Burt got the better of their near neighbours Naomh Colmcille in this top of the table clash at Pairc Colmcille, Newtowncunningham on Sunday.

Naomh Colmcille.... 0-10

Burt ………………….1-12

In a tight first half Naomh Colmcille raced into an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead thanks to points from Daniel Clarke (2) and Michael Lynch. Darren Gallagher hit the Burt point.

But Burt, despite losing Denver Kelly to a red card, hit the next two scores to tie up the game at 0-3 each. And the sides went in level at half-time locked on 0-5 each.

Willie Gillespie and Hugh O’Donnell scored for Naomh Colmcille and O Kelly and M Doherty replied.

Michael Lynch and Oran Hilley got the scoreboard ticking on the resumption with two quick fire points to open up a 0-7 to 0-5 lead for the locals.

But the lead was shortlived as Sean McHugh knocked over two quick points for Burt to tie up the game once more. And they had raced into a three point lead 0-11 to 0-8 courtesy of strikes from Calvin Gallagher, Christy McDermott and McHugh.

Michael Lynch and Sean McHugh traded points in injury time before Conor Carllin sealed the deal with a late goal.

Naomh Colmcille lost Daniel Clarke to a second yellow card offence on the hour mark.

NOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulstone; Paul Friel, Alec Devenney, Jason Fitzpatrick, Michael Friel (0-1), William Lynch, Hugh O’Donnell (0-1); Michael Lynch (0-3), Daniel Clarke (0-2); Oran Hilley (0-2), John Fullerton, PJ McBrearty, Stephen Gallagher, Willie Gillespie (0-1), Eddi Gillespie.

BURT: Kieran Brady; Michael Doherty, Stephen O’Donnell, C Porter; C O’Donnell , Oisin Kelly, D Grant; M McElhinney, Ronan McDermott; Michael Doherty (0-2), Darren Gallagher (0-1), Christy McDermott (0-1); Calvin Gallagher (0-3), D Kelly, S McHugh (0-3). Subs: J Boyle (0-2), C McDermott (0-1), Seamus O’Donnell.

Subs: Conor Carlin (1-1), Jack O’Brien (0-1).