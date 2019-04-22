Glenfin bounce back from Friday setback to defeat Dungloe

Glenfin bounced back from Friday evening’s defeat by Four Masters with a fine win over Dungloe in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday.

Glenfin …….. 3-9

Dungloe……..0-9

Gerard Ward and Karl McGlynn scored the goals for the locals who had the look of winners about them from early in the game.

McGlynn struck for the first goal on 26 minutes to open up a four point lead and when Gary Dorrian pointed shortly after they went in five up at half-time.

Stephen Carr and Aaron McGlynn scored points in the second half and Ward struck for two goals as Glenfin cruised to a comfortable win in the second half.

Dungloe lost both midfielders - Noel McBride and Darren Curran - to injury and full-back Mark Curran to a black card, all in the second half.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O'Donnell; Karl McGlynn (1-0),Ross Marley (0-1), Gary Dorrian (0-1); Stephen Carr(0-1), Stephen Ward (0-1); Aaron McGlynn (0-3), Jason Morrow, Daniel McGlynn; Gerard Ward (2-1), Ciaran Brady,Odhran McGlynn. Subs used: Dean Herron, Matthew McGinley,Conor McBride (0-1), Conor Ward.

DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Jason McBride; Christy Greene, Gerard Walsh (0-1), Mathew Ward; Noel McBride (0-2), Darren Curran; Conor O Donnell, Daniel Ward, Barry Curran;Adam Neely (0-6,6f), Conor Greene, Davy McCarron (0-1). Subs: Oisin Bonner and Shaun Wallace for D Curran and N McBride, Dillon Sweeney for M Curran (black card), James McCole for C Greene, Dylan Sweeney for M Curran (black card)