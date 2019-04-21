Killybegs sit clear at top of table after fourth win against Termon

Killybegs are on something of a roll in Division Two with a fourth successive league win.

Killybegs 3-7

Termon 1-5



The Fishermen were never in any real danger in this game as they raced into a three point lead through Shaun Gorrell, Michael Gallagher and Ryan Cunningham.

By half-time two Hugh McFadden points had Killybegs leading 0-5 to 0-2. Termon were short a number of regulars including the suspended Enda McCormick.

Four minutes into the second half Hugh McFadden converted a penalty to put his side firmly in control, and even though Termon hit back with a goal of their own, Ryan Cunningham set up substitute Michael Statham to hit a screamer.

The Termon goal also came from the penalty spot with Kevin Martin getting a black card. Hugh McFadden took over in goals for the penalty but was unable to stop Christy Connaghan's effort.

Connaghan accounted for all but one of the Termon scores, who lost Johnny McCafferty to a red card late on.

Brendan McGuire sealed the win with the third goal. The win leaves Killybegs on full points (8), two ahead of Glenfin and four ahead of the rest.

The home side lined out without county star Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Owen Gallagher, Ciaran Conaghan, Cillian Gildea; Ryan Carr, Jack McSharry, Seamus Og Byrne; Hugh McFadden (1-3,1-0 pen), Evan Broderick; John Bán Gallagher, Michael Gallagher (1-1), Shaun Gorrell (0-1); Daniel Breslin, Ryan Cunningham (0-1), Christopher Murrin. Subs., Michael Statham (0-1), Niall Campbell, Brendan McGuire (1-0).



TERMON: Michael Boyle; Keelan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Paul McDaid; James Doherty, Oisin Cassidy, Shane Doherty; Ricky Gallagher, Aiden Sweeney; Anthony Grant, Christy Connaghan (1-4,pen,3f), Shaun O'Donnell (0-1); Anthony McGrenra, Paul Mallon, David Connaghan. Sub: Johnny McCafferty for Sweeney ht.

REFEREE: Marc Brown (Four Masters)