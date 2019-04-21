Gaoth Dobhair have too much firepower for Milford in Moyle View Park

Gaoth Dobhair, the reigning champions, proved too hot to handle for Milford in Moyle View Park, Milford this afternoon.



Gaoth Dobhair ……….. 1-22

Milford …………………..0-14

Odhran Mac Niallais top scored once again for the double champions with six points with James Carroll posting 1-2 and Eamon Collum 0-5 while Niall Friel, Dáire Ó Baoill, Naoise Ó Baoill and Ethan Harkin also got their names on the scoresheet.

Milford, who are still chasing a first win in the league, by and large matched the champions in the first half and were only four points down at half-time.

Gaoth Dobhair led 0-12 to 0-8 at the break. MacNiallais, Michael Carroll, Eamon Collum and Dáire Ó Baoillall hitting the target for the champions.

Cathal McGettigan and Luke Barrett scored the Milford points. Kane Barrett and T J Evesson traded early points on the resumption before Gaoth Dobhair went up a gear.

And the points were most definitely in the bag when Michael Carroll added the icing with a late goal.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Conor McNulty, Sean Black, T J Eversson (0-2); Anthony Fisher, Paddy Peoples, James Doyle; Ronan Docherty, Ryan McMahon, Luke Barrett (0-5); Rory O'Donnell; Christopher Barrett (0-2); Cathal McGettigan (0-3); Kane Barrett (0-1), Pauric Curley. Subs: Conor Coll for J Doyle; Conor McHugh for C McNulty, Gary Merritt (0-1) for A Fisher.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel (0-1), Dan McBride, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-2); Peter McGee, Michael Carroll (0-2); Odhran McFadden Ferry, Odhran MacNiallais (0-6), Naoise Ó Baoill (0-1); Eamonn Collum (0-5), James Carroll (1-2), Seaghan O’ Fearraigh. Subs: Ethan Harkin (0-3) for M Carroll; Conor Ó Baoill for E Collum; James Ó Bao illfor C McFadden, Sean Doherty for P McGee; Noel Kelly for O Mac Niallais.



REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)