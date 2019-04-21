Red Hughs much too strong for Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely

Naomh Ultan 0-4

Red Hughs 1-13

Listless Naomh Ultan slumped to a heavy defeat to a well-drilled Red Hughs side in Dunkineely.

The visitors led by 0-6 to 0-1 at half-time thanks to scores from Jack Gillespie, Calvin Bradley and county star Stephen McMenamin with Cian Kennedy getting the home side’s sole score after five minutes.

It got even worse for the home side in the second half with the excellent Bradley grabbing a fine solo goal for the impressive winners.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Cian Kennedy 0-2,2f, Peter Alvey 0-1, Anthony O’Shea 0-1

Red Hugh’s scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-8,6f, Calvin Bradley 1-2, Stephen McMenamin 0-3