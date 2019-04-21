Late pointed free gives Naomh Brid the points on visit to Fanad Gaels

It proved to be a disappointing afternoon in Triagh a Locha for Aidan Mc Ateer’s men as a closely contested game went the way of Naomh Bríd after they converted a free kick in stoppage time to secure a one- point victory.

Gaeil Fhanada 1-8

Naomh Brid 1-9

Darragh Brogan converted the late free to ensure a vital away victory for Naomh Brid.

The home side had the wind in the first half and led by 0-5 to 0-3, their scores coming from Seami Nanny Friel, Bernard McGettigan with Brogan and Gearoid Gallagher replying for the south Donegal men.

The second was also keenly contested and also saw two goals from each side, Ryan Brogan igniting Naomh Brid’s challenge 11 minutes into the second half.

They eased into a four- points lead but a late penalty from Seamie Nanny Friel narrowed the gap and Mark McAteer equalized, before Brogan’s late winner

GAEIL FHANADA: Eoin Mc Gonigle; Seamus Coyle, Paddy Heraghty, Jonny Gallagher, Conor Mc Gonigle, James Gallagher, Matthew Gallagher, Bernard Mc Gettigan (0-1), Oisín Shiels, Paul Coyle, Jimmy Coyle, Eoghan Carr (0-1), Mark Mc Ateer (0-2), Seamí Nanny Friel (1-4), Mark Friel. Subs: Fergal Friel for Paul Coyle, Shaun Kerr for Paddy Heraghty, John Friel for Matthew Gallagher.

NAOMH BRID Pádraig Mc Daid; Clint Walsh, Sam Burgess, Ricky Walsh, Eoghan Mc Garrigle, Ross Gallagher, Jamie Timoney, Gearóid Gallagher (0-1), Seán Gormley, Declan Mc Cafferty, Gary Mc Cafferty (0-1), Ryan O’ Leary, Ryan Brogan (1-1), Darragh Brogan (0-6), Liam Duffy. Sub: John Mc Nulty for Ryan O’ Leary.

REFEREE: Tony Gallagher (Red Hughs)